50 Times People Spotted Simple Yet Genius Solutions In Their Hotels And Shared Them Online (New Pics)

In the times of worldwide pandemic, which feels like endless doom, the sole thought of staying in a hotel sends bursts of joy down my spine.

From the sheer indulgence of emptying out an overpriced minibar to rolling into the crisp, clean bedsheets, and joining your travel companions at a breakfast buffet just before the new day’s adventure begins, the things we took for granted are now something we’d be privileged to have.

So let’s dive deep into the nostalgia of a pre-pandemic world and the hopes that travelling without the viral anxiety awaits around the corner. Today, Bored Panda has compiled a perfectly indulgent list of the most clever, simple, and creative solutions installed at hotels that put the hospitality business in a well-deserved spotlight.

#1 I Asked The Hotel If I Could Bring My Cat. This Is What We Arrived To

Image source: DocCaliban

#2 Blessed Hotel Staff

Image source: RustyBertrand

#3 This Hotel Gets It

Image source: CrazybyRX

#4 When Your Hotel Staff Go The Extra Mile

Image source: alexlmlo

#5 Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff

Image source: OyeSimpson

#6 Awesome Hotel Gesture

Image source: JenAshleyWright

#7 Instead Of A Bible, My Hotel Room In Philadelphia Has The Constitution And Declaration Of Independence

Image source: lives4summits

#8 Missed Out Camping This Year, So I Asked For A Tent In My Hotel Room

Image source: InGordWeTrust

#9 This Hotel In Singapore

Image source: mtlgrems

#10 I Ordered Snacks From Room Service And They Sent A Refrigerated Robot Butler To Deliver Them

Image source: jmill90

#11 This Checklist From A Hotel

Image source: ultimoze

#12 Simplistic Light Switches In A Hotel

Image source: ardakerem

#13 The Hotel I’m Staying At Has A Monitor Lizard That Roams The Grounds And Swims In The Pool

Image source: c08306834

#14 This Hotel I’m Staying At Provides A Phone That You Can Take Out With You. It Has Unlimited Mobile Data As Well As Free Calls

Image source: Sir-Jarvis

#15 My Hostel Has A Bed For Charging Your Mobile

Image source: Nikko012

#16 Out Hotel Room Is Inside A Giant Aquarium With Sharks, Mantas And Stingrays Swimming About

Image source: KietyFate

#17 The Pillows In My Hotel Are Labeled For Preferences

Image source: Vat1canCame0s

#18 My Hotel Had Exit Signs Near The Floor, Presumably For When You Are Crawling On The Floor To Avoid Smoke Inhalation During A Fire

Image source: dicec

#19 My Toilet In The Japanese Hotel I Stayed At. You Wash Your Hands And Reuse The Water For Your Next Flush

Image source: richiethestick

#20 My Hotel Room Came With A Rubber Ducky For The Bathtub

Image source: ryanbeljan

#21 The Shower At My Hotel Has A Flow Meter To Know How Much Water You Use, Ice Cap Is Melting And Polar Bear Disappears If You Use Too Much

Image source: nashtor

#22 This Hotel I Stayed At Had One Dark Washcloth To Prevent Makeup Stains

Image source: WantedDadorAlive

#23 The Alarm Clock In This Hotel Has Three Displays So You Can See The Time Without Moving While Lying In Either Of The Beds

Image source: thinksInDownvotes

#24 Old Bank Was Transformed Into A Hotel, They Kept The Vault As A Meeting Room

Image source: WoollyMonster

#25 My Hotel Has A Marker To Point Towards Mecca

Image source: The_Gingersnaps

#26 Hotel Door Signs: Do Not Disturb And Please Clean Room

Image source: lespies

#27 This Little Sign Under The Bed In My Hotel Room That Lets You Know They’ve Cleaned Under There Too

Image source: awils429

#28 This Hotel I Stayed At Has A Billiards Room Through A Secret Door Behind This Bookshelf

Image source: bobert_the_wise

#29 The Elevator Load Limit Sign In My Hotel

Image source: CplRicci

#30 Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden

Image source: EntirelyForgettable

#31 This Hotel I’m Staying At Has The Shower Shelf Accessible From Both Inside As Well As Outside

Image source: achilliesFriend

#32 My Hotel Room Bathroom Leaves A Section Of Mirror That Doesn’t Steam Up

Image source: treadmillsandtiaras

#33 The Hotel I Stayed In Has A Typewriter For Writing Reviews

Image source: vash9590

#34 My Hotel Safe Has A Plug So You Can Charge Your Electronics While They Are Locked Away

Image source: sudzysoap

#35 This Mirror At My Hotel Tells Guests The Current Weather Conditions

Image source: bonesakimbo

#36 The Hand Towels In My Hotel Bathroom Were Folded Like A Shirt And Tie

Image source: The_Slavinator

#37 This Hotel’s Fancy Style Of Stacking Fruits In Water

Image source: MrCringeKidYT

#38 Found This In The Youth Hostel I’m Staying At

Image source: MORealms

#39 This Hotel In My Town

Image source: phhoff

#40 Hotel Door Room Was Changed Today For People Who Uses A Wheelchair With A Lower Peephole

Image source: Kenndooo

#41 Singapore’s Parkroyal Hotel Taken From Street Level

Image source: Wormsblink

#42 This Hotel Descends Down The Side Of A Cliff, So The Elevator Floors Are In Negatives

Image source: smissingham

#43 Shower Tiles Are Cut Into Mountain Shapes, In My Hotel In A Mountainous Destination

Image source: baldeagle86

#44 Hotel In Europe Offers A Rent A Pet Fish For Single Travelers

Image source: Mich_Cooke

#45 This Showerhead In My Hotel Lets You Dial In An Exact Temperature For The Water To Stay At

Image source: JabberVapor

#46 My Hotel Room Used To Be A Chapel

Image source: geekstudio

#47 This Hotel Used To Be A Brewery

Image source: kimberlymarie3786

#48 My Hotel’s Lights Shine Diagonally

Image source: FireteamBravo3

#49 The Water Bottle In My Hotel In Bangkok Had The Same Shape As The Building

Image source: snehshah402

#50 Our Hotel Shower Designed Like A Swimming Pool

Image source: thatnurseCT

