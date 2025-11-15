50 Times People Spotted Simple Yet Genius Solutions In Their Hotels And Shared Them Online (New Pics)

In the times of worldwide pandemic, which feels like endless doom, the sole thought of staying in a hotel sends bursts of joy down my spine.
From the sheer indulgence of emptying out an overpriced minibar to rolling into the crisp, clean bedsheets, and joining your travel companions at a breakfast buffet just before the new day’s adventure begins, the things we took for granted are now something we’d be privileged to have.
So let’s dive deep into the nostalgia of a pre-pandemic world and the hopes that travelling without the viral anxiety awaits around the corner. Today, Bored Panda has compiled a perfectly indulgent list of the most clever, simple, and creative solutions installed at hotels that put the hospitality business in a well-deserved spotlight.
#1 I Asked The Hotel If I Could Bring My Cat. This Is What We Arrived To
Image source: DocCaliban
#2 Blessed Hotel Staff
Image source: RustyBertrand
#3 This Hotel Gets It
Image source: CrazybyRX
#4 When Your Hotel Staff Go The Extra Mile
Image source: alexlmlo
#5 Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff
Image source: OyeSimpson
#6 Awesome Hotel Gesture
Image source: JenAshleyWright
#7 Instead Of A Bible, My Hotel Room In Philadelphia Has The Constitution And Declaration Of Independence
Image source: lives4summits
#8 Missed Out Camping This Year, So I Asked For A Tent In My Hotel Room
Image source: InGordWeTrust
#9 This Hotel In Singapore
Image source: mtlgrems
#10 I Ordered Snacks From Room Service And They Sent A Refrigerated Robot Butler To Deliver Them
Image source: jmill90
#11 This Checklist From A Hotel
Image source: ultimoze
#12 Simplistic Light Switches In A Hotel
Image source: ardakerem
#13 The Hotel I’m Staying At Has A Monitor Lizard That Roams The Grounds And Swims In The Pool
Image source: c08306834
#14 This Hotel I’m Staying At Provides A Phone That You Can Take Out With You. It Has Unlimited Mobile Data As Well As Free Calls
Image source: Sir-Jarvis
#15 My Hostel Has A Bed For Charging Your Mobile
Image source: Nikko012
#16 Out Hotel Room Is Inside A Giant Aquarium With Sharks, Mantas And Stingrays Swimming About
Image source: KietyFate
#17 The Pillows In My Hotel Are Labeled For Preferences
Image source: Vat1canCame0s
#18 My Hotel Had Exit Signs Near The Floor, Presumably For When You Are Crawling On The Floor To Avoid Smoke Inhalation During A Fire
Image source: dicec
#19 My Toilet In The Japanese Hotel I Stayed At. You Wash Your Hands And Reuse The Water For Your Next Flush
Image source: richiethestick
#20 My Hotel Room Came With A Rubber Ducky For The Bathtub
Image source: ryanbeljan
#21 The Shower At My Hotel Has A Flow Meter To Know How Much Water You Use, Ice Cap Is Melting And Polar Bear Disappears If You Use Too Much
Image source: nashtor
#22 This Hotel I Stayed At Had One Dark Washcloth To Prevent Makeup Stains
Image source: WantedDadorAlive
#23 The Alarm Clock In This Hotel Has Three Displays So You Can See The Time Without Moving While Lying In Either Of The Beds
Image source: thinksInDownvotes
#24 Old Bank Was Transformed Into A Hotel, They Kept The Vault As A Meeting Room
Image source: WoollyMonster
#25 My Hotel Has A Marker To Point Towards Mecca
Image source: The_Gingersnaps
#26 Hotel Door Signs: Do Not Disturb And Please Clean Room
Image source: lespies
#27 This Little Sign Under The Bed In My Hotel Room That Lets You Know They’ve Cleaned Under There Too
Image source: awils429
#28 This Hotel I Stayed At Has A Billiards Room Through A Secret Door Behind This Bookshelf
Image source: bobert_the_wise
#29 The Elevator Load Limit Sign In My Hotel
Image source: CplRicci
#30 Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden
Image source: EntirelyForgettable
#31 This Hotel I’m Staying At Has The Shower Shelf Accessible From Both Inside As Well As Outside
Image source: achilliesFriend
#32 My Hotel Room Bathroom Leaves A Section Of Mirror That Doesn’t Steam Up
Image source: treadmillsandtiaras
#33 The Hotel I Stayed In Has A Typewriter For Writing Reviews
Image source: vash9590
#34 My Hotel Safe Has A Plug So You Can Charge Your Electronics While They Are Locked Away
Image source: sudzysoap
#35 This Mirror At My Hotel Tells Guests The Current Weather Conditions
Image source: bonesakimbo
#36 The Hand Towels In My Hotel Bathroom Were Folded Like A Shirt And Tie
Image source: The_Slavinator
#37 This Hotel’s Fancy Style Of Stacking Fruits In Water
Image source: MrCringeKidYT
#38 Found This In The Youth Hostel I’m Staying At
Image source: MORealms
#39 This Hotel In My Town
Image source: phhoff
#40 Hotel Door Room Was Changed Today For People Who Uses A Wheelchair With A Lower Peephole
Image source: Kenndooo
#41 Singapore’s Parkroyal Hotel Taken From Street Level
Image source: Wormsblink
#42 This Hotel Descends Down The Side Of A Cliff, So The Elevator Floors Are In Negatives
Image source: smissingham
#43 Shower Tiles Are Cut Into Mountain Shapes, In My Hotel In A Mountainous Destination
Image source: baldeagle86
#44 Hotel In Europe Offers A Rent A Pet Fish For Single Travelers
Image source: Mich_Cooke
#45 This Showerhead In My Hotel Lets You Dial In An Exact Temperature For The Water To Stay At
Image source: JabberVapor
#46 My Hotel Room Used To Be A Chapel
Image source: geekstudio
#47 This Hotel Used To Be A Brewery
Image source: kimberlymarie3786
#48 My Hotel’s Lights Shine Diagonally
Image source: FireteamBravo3
#49 The Water Bottle In My Hotel In Bangkok Had The Same Shape As The Building
Image source: snehshah402
#50 Our Hotel Shower Designed Like A Swimming Pool
Image source: thatnurseCT
