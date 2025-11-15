I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

by

My birthdays are always themed parties, usually by decade (the 90s, 20s, etc.). We dress up, take pictures, and grab a bite to eat, but due to the pandemic, I wasn’t sure if I was even going to have a party at all! Then, I stumbled upon some images of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, and I was inspired to have a covid-modified 1918 birthday party!

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

We first met up at an antique shop to take pictures with some period pieces.

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

The owners were very nice and let us take pictures holding their vintage cameras

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

The squad at a Victorian Home

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

Our second stop was at a turn of the century home (now a museum). The building was closed, but we got plenty of excellent photos in front of it.

The sepia filters with scratches and texture really brought all the pictures together

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

Recreating the iconic Spanish flu photo

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

Image credits: California Revealed

Our last stop was to the train tracks to recreate the iconic photo of citizens in Mill Valley, CA, during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic.

Original photo(left) take by Raymond Coyne on November 3rd, 1918. Our picture was taken by my best friend 102 years later.

To-go boxes

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

After all our photo stops, I handed out to-go boxes I decorated myself to share treats with my friends! I used regular shirt/gift boxes and glued pages from an old book on top of them to get an antique feel. I printed mask ads from 1918 on top of some sheets and stuck on skeleton key and vintage-style stickers from Michael’s.

Treats

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

Since we couldn’t eat together, I made these treat boxes for my friends to enjoy. All the foods were things available in 1918.

Soda- Cheerwine (est. 1917)
Candy- Mary Jane (est. 1914)
Mints- Lifesavers (est. 1912)
Sandwich- Curried Egg Sandwich (recipe from a 1912 cookbook called “Mrs. Rorer’s Sandwiches.”)
Cookies- Oatmeal (most popular cookie in the US at the time)
Cake- My own recipe
Snack-Crackerjack Box (under the napkin, est. 1896)
Pigs in a Blanket- (origins go back to the 1600s, but were mentioned in late 1800s newspapers as “sausage rolls”)

I Had A 1918 Pandemic-Themed Birthday Party

Those who had to go virtual dressed up and sent in their pictures, and I added them all into this one-shot. I sent/dropped off their treat boxes, and then we all got together for a virtual watch party of a period movie using rave.io.

I was so happy, even my grandparents, who couldn’t join us for photos on the day, got dressed up and took a picture(they’re on the far left!)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Stargate Universe 1.08 “Time” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2009
I Photographed The Best Copycat Bird In The World, Lyrebird
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Instead Of Wedding Bouquets This Couple Had A Bunch Of Rescue Puppies And The Pics Turned Out Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘Breaking Bad’ Cast Reunites To Celebrate The Show’s 10 Year Anniversary, And Gustavo Looks Nothing Like He Did On The Show
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Puppy Was Left To Die After Falling Into Hot Tar, Until Miracle Happens
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Drew These 27 Bright Summer Watercolors Based On Beautiful Southern European Cities
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.