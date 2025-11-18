I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

by

I’m David Tesinsky, independent freelance photographer of the people’s stories environmental, subcultural, social-documentary and fine art. I’m using photography as a tool to open eyes and kill stereotypes.

I went down to Mexico to explore interesting people and communities to me and I found this. The whole “LGBTQ soccer team” is filled with gay members only. They are based in Mazatán in Chiapas in the south of Mexico near Tapachula – city of immigrants waiting for the asylum. Team has several couples. Like the pictured one. Photo was taken in the center of Mazatán town.

Please contact me for any kind of lifestyle/story/people inspiration.

More info: tesinskyphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#2

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#3

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#4

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#5

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#6

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#7

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#8

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#9

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

#10

I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By LGBTQ Members Only (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You didn’t Know about Monster Garage
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2017
Paris Syndrome: The Project That Compares The Real Paris With Its Replica In China
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Those Who Suffered Medical Neglect – How Does It Affect You Today?”
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
I Photographed The Loneliness In New York, And Here Are My Best 18 Photos
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Game of Thrones
July 2017 TV Calendar: Previewing All Returning Television Shows This Month
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2017
10 Reasons Why Jim Halpert from ‘The Office’ Is the Best Boyfriend
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.