I Explored The Mysterious Ufo Village In Taiwan

I explored this UFO village in Taiwan alone. Located by Green Bay (Feicueiwan), it used to be a beachfront resort back in the 70s. It may seem abandoned, but some people still live here.

UFO village

Futuro House

Futuro House – designed by Finnish architect Matti Surronen.

Condition: deteriorating.

Venturo

The rectangular houses are called Venturo – designed as vacation home.

Not sure if this place could survive anymore typhoon…

Exploring UFO Village in Taiwan:

