I Explored The Mysterious Ufo Village In Taiwan

I explored this UFO village in Taiwan alone. Located by Green Bay (Feicueiwan), it used to be a beachfront resort back in the 70s. It may seem abandoned, but some people still live here.
UFO village
Futuro House
Futuro House – designed by Finnish architect Matti Surronen.
Condition: deteriorating.
Venturo
The rectangular houses are called Venturo – designed as vacation home.
Not sure if this place could survive anymore typhoon…
Exploring UFO Village in Taiwan:
