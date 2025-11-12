I Draw Tiny Characters On Photos

by

I took some photos with my camera a while a go, they were boring! So, I decided to make them less boring by adding tiny characters to them.

More info: Instagram

#1 Augh… Help… Plz

#2 Mr. Heshory Watching The City With His Gull Friend

#3 Relax Guys I’m Just Pranking My Old Pall Mr. Ducky

#4 Can You Please Go Set Somewhere Else? I’m Trying To Eat Here

#5 Well Hello There Little Human!

#6 Help Please This Coffee Is Hot

#7 If You Want Your Money You’ll Have To Go Through Me First

#8 Bad Parachute Landing On A Street Light

#9 Say Hi To Mr. Heshory!

#10 Help!.. I Can’t Hold The Steering Wheel Anymore

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
