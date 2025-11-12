I Draw Tiny Characters On Photos

I took some photos with my camera a while a go, they were boring! So, I decided to make them less boring by adding tiny characters to them.
More info: Instagram
#1 Augh… Help… Plz
#2 Mr. Heshory Watching The City With His Gull Friend
#3 Relax Guys I’m Just Pranking My Old Pall Mr. Ducky
#4 Can You Please Go Set Somewhere Else? I’m Trying To Eat Here
#5 Well Hello There Little Human!
#6 Help Please This Coffee Is Hot
#7 If You Want Your Money You’ll Have To Go Through Me First
#8 Bad Parachute Landing On A Street Light
#9 Say Hi To Mr. Heshory!
#10 Help!.. I Can’t Hold The Steering Wheel Anymore
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us