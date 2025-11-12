I Draw Feelings, Not Illustrations

Hello! My name is Thiago Bianchini and this is my second post here on the website.
I usually draw typographies, animals, landscapes and some double expositions, alerting people about how much it is necessary to preserve the environment that we live in.
In recent years I have decided to create new series of illustrations focused on feelings and things that we can not express. Why? Because we live in a prejudiced world that often repress certain emotions, especially with women, who suffer most from it. This is my way to show how women can be strong, powerful and beautiful, even in places that does not allow it to happen.
That was the way I found to do this, using ink, lines and countless dots.
Hope you like it :)
More info: Instagram
THE NEST III, 2017
THE DREAMER, 2018
THE WILD ONE, 2016
STARDUST, 2016
SAFE PLACE, 2017
RISING, 2017
INVOLUTA, 2017
IN LOVE WITH THE MOON, 2018
HIPNOTIZED, 2017
HIGHER THAN THE MOUNTAINS, 2017
HIGHER THAN THE MOUNTAINS III, 2017
ABSENCE, 2017
FALLING APART, 2018
ANOTHER DIMENSION, 2018
AD INFINITUM, 2017
Follow Us