I Draw Feelings, Not Illustrations

Hello! My name is Thiago Bianchini and this is my second post here on the website.

I usually draw typographies, animals, landscapes and some double expositions, alerting people about how much it is necessary to preserve the environment that we live in.

In recent years I have decided to create new series of illustrations focused on feelings and things that we can not express. Why? Because we live in a prejudiced world that often repress certain emotions, especially with women, who suffer most from it. This is my way to show how women can be strong, powerful and beautiful, even in places that does not allow it to happen.

That was the way I found to do this, using ink, lines and countless dots.

Hope you like it :)

More info: Instagram

THE NEST III, 2017

THE DREAMER, 2018

THE WILD ONE, 2016

STARDUST, 2016

SAFE PLACE, 2017

RISING, 2017

INVOLUTA, 2017

IN LOVE WITH THE MOON, 2018

HIPNOTIZED, 2017

HIGHER THAN THE MOUNTAINS, 2017

HIGHER THAN THE MOUNTAINS III, 2017

ABSENCE, 2017

FALLING APART, 2018

ANOTHER DIMENSION, 2018

AD INFINITUM, 2017

