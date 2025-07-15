22 Hilarious Pictures Of Wet Cats

Because cats are widely considered to be the cool and cute overlords of the internet, we thought it was about time to bring them down a notch by showing you just how funny cats look when they get wet.

The two things almost everyone knows about cute cats from an early age is that they love mice and hate water. Many cats do indeed hate water, especially house cats. Cats in colder environments hate water, and you can clearly see it in the cat pictures below because they can’t regulate their own temperature quite as effectively when their fur is wet. The wet cat’s fur weighs them down as well, and because they are used to bathing themselves with their tongues, many might not even see sense in taking a bath.

Although it doesn’t look like it in these pictures, cats are certainly capable of loving water. Most kitty cats that are put into contact with water from an early age won’t fear it nearly as much as cats that only get cold and wet when it rains. Turkish Vans and big cats in hot and arid environments are all fans of water, taking swims to keep cool.

While outdoor cats may need a bath from time to time when they get dirty, most house cats won’t need a bath often, if at all. As long as your cat grooms itself regularly, it will stay spotless. Moreover, if water gets into the ear of a cat that’s not used to it, it can lead to infections or other troubles. So as funny as these hilarious pictures might be, please don’t wet your cat unless they actually need to be bathed!

So scroll down below and see the lords of Internet dethroned in these hilarious wet cat photos!

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: themobilecatgroomer.co.uk

Image credits: estacey

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: Kiki Pollux

Image credits: E.L.A.

Image credits: Alina Esther

Image credits: Frank Pham

Image credits: David Brian

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: Robert J.

Image credits: Betsy Cole

Image credits: snowleopard34

Image credits: Ian Murphy

Image credits: Lynn Nord

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: cariberry

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: Tanya K.

