I Doodle Animals Saying Ridiculous Things

by

Hello, James, also known as Robodinosaur. When I have a spare moment, I doodle animals (and other things), saying ridiculous things (not always ridiculous, but most of the time…)

I’ve been making art of some kind most of my life, but these doodles are a recent thing. It’s a good way of getting ideas down fairly quickly. I mainly use a pen, paper, and Promarkers. I sell all the original drawings on my Etsy shop. They usually sell pretty quickly, but there are a few remaining.

I’m on Facebook and Instagram @Robodinosaur. I create a new piece of art every day!

More info: Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
