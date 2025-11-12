I Did New Cats Collection, But I’m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Remember that feeling when you were a child and went shopping with parents, wanted to buy all the sweets of the world, but the parents were against, your teeth will hurt or there will be problems with the stomach and so on. So I grew up and I have the opportunity to buy any sweetness in any quantity and know what ?! I do not want so much sweet anymore, but I want more cats and that’s the result! Give gifts to the sweetest people in your life and do not forget about yourself!
#1 Sweets + Unicorns + Marshmallows = New Cutest Cat!
I do not know how in other countries, but in Russia, the parent is told to the children: If you eat a lot of sweet, your ass will stick together forever! I think about cats can be said the same way: if you have a lot of cats, then you will stick with them forever!
#2 I drew this for two nights, but I did not think that it was necessary to draw cat faces!
I usually have a lot of ideas, but this time, like a fat cat lay on my head and I could not think of anything. I do not understand how this happened, but I painted faces on sweets, although I needed cats.
#3 Yellow/White Marshmallow Cat Earring
#4 Fairytale White Unicorn Cat Earring
#5 Cute Yellow Marshmallow Cat Earring
#6 Cute Blue Marshmallow Cat Earring
#7 Cute Candy Cat Earring
#8 Sweet White Marshmallow Cat Earring
#9 Cute Pink Marshmallow Cat Earring
#10 Kawaii White Marshmallow Cat Earring
#11 Cute Pink Marshmallow Cat Earring
#12 Wombo Combo
#13 Wombo Combo
#14 Wombo Combo
