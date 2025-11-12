I Did New Cats Collection, But I’m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

by

Remember that feeling when you were a child and went shopping with parents, wanted to buy all the sweets of the world, but the parents were against, your teeth will hurt or there will be problems with the stomach and so on. So I grew up and I have the opportunity to buy any sweetness in any quantity and know what ?! I do not want so much sweet anymore, but I want more cats and that’s the result! Give gifts to the sweetest people in your life and do not forget about yourself!

More info: Etsy

#1 Sweets + Unicorns + Marshmallows = New Cutest Cat!

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

I do not know how in other countries, but in Russia, the parent is told to the children: If you eat a lot of sweet, your ass will stick together forever! I think about cats can be said the same way: if you have a lot of cats, then you will stick with them forever!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#2 I drew this for two nights, but I did not think that it was necessary to draw cat faces!

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

I usually have a lot of ideas, but this time, like a fat cat lay on my head and I could not think of anything. I do not understand how this happened, but I painted faces on sweets, although I needed cats.

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#3 Yellow/White Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#4 Fairytale White Unicorn Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#5 Cute Yellow Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#6 Cute Blue Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#7 Cute Candy Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#8 Sweet White Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#9 Cute Pink Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#10 Kawaii White Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#11 Cute Pink Marshmallow Cat Earring

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#12 Wombo Combo

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#13 Wombo Combo

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

#14 Wombo Combo

I Did New Cats Collection, But I&#8217;m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!

Image credits: www.etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 15 Richest TV Characters of All-Time
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2014
Are Sci-Fi Novels the New Comic Books For Streaming TV?
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2017
‘Westworld’ and ‘The Nevers’ to be Pulled from HBO Max
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2022
I Draw Comics That People Can Relate To (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What to Expect for Season 5 of The Originals
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2018
After 8 Years Epic Street Artwork In Kaunas Was Restored
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.