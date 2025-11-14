I Design Dragon Enamel Pins Based On Myths And Other Cool Things

by

I love dragons! And I love taking myths, legends and reimagining them as dragons. So this time I wanted to do the four horsemen of the Apocalypse and remake them as dragons.

These four designs will be made into a set of enamel pins, so you can take the artwork with you anywhere. They are great to wear, collect and trade. Put them on a bag, hat or just about anywhere!

These pins will be large, 2″ or larger so they will be sure to make a statement! Each dragon is based on the symbology of the four horsemen, and my own design.

More info: kck.st

The four dragons of the apocalypse

Conqeust dragon

War dragon

Famine dragon

Death dragon

Patrick Penrose
