I Design Dragon Enamel Pins Based On Myths And Other Cool Things

I love dragons! And I love taking myths, legends and reimagining them as dragons. So this time I wanted to do the four horsemen of the Apocalypse and remake them as dragons.
These four designs will be made into a set of enamel pins, so you can take the artwork with you anywhere. They are great to wear, collect and trade. Put them on a bag, hat or just about anywhere!
These pins will be large, 2″ or larger so they will be sure to make a statement! Each dragon is based on the symbology of the four horsemen, and my own design.
More info: kck.st
The four dragons of the apocalypse
Conqeust dragon
War dragon
Famine dragon
Death dragon
