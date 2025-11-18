I Created Designs For T-Shirts Inspired By Soviet Architecture And Ornaments

Photography is my passion. And I couldn’t find a use for it. One day, I looked at the ornaments and they reminded me of their structure – bricks, building elements. I decided to combine my photographs of panel houses, classical buildings from Eastern Europe and national ornaments of Belarus. This is how prints were born – Eastern European patterns.
More info: Instagram
First symbol is Fire
The main version
Dormitory building in Minsk
Famous “Kukuruza” (means “corn”) buildind in Minsk
What do you think about a design that combines different eras?
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us