I Created Designs For T-Shirts Inspired By Soviet Architecture And Ornaments

by

Photography is my passion. And I couldn’t find a use for it. One day, I looked at the ornaments and they reminded me of their structure – bricks, building elements. I decided to combine my photographs of panel houses, classical buildings from Eastern Europe and national ornaments of Belarus. This is how prints were born – Eastern European patterns.

More info: Instagram

First symbol is Fire

The main version

Dormitory building in Minsk

Famous “Kukuruza” (means “corn”) buildind in Minsk

What do you think about a design that combines different eras?

