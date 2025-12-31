“Parents Failed Her”: Teen Taught Harsh Lesson By Judge After Pepper-Spraying Tourists On A Boat

What started as a noise complaint quickly spiraled into a legal nightmare when a teen accused of pepper-spraying several passengers on a boat was handed a harsh lesson by an unsympathetic judge.
On Monday, December 29, 17-year-old Kasidy Luz Trevino appeared in juvenile court for a detention hearing related to an incident last month involving passengers on a guided San Antonio River Walk boat.
After details of the case emerged, one online commenter reacted bluntly, writing, “Nasty spoiled brat is finally learning a valuable lesson. I’m sure Christmas day was not quite up or down to her standards and I doubt it will be a happy new year for her.”
On the evening of November 15, Kasidy Luz Trevino was asked by the boat operator to turn down the volume of music playing on her phone while on board.
The repeated noise complaints led to an argument between the teenager and a 68-year-old woman, prompting the operator to stop the Go Rio barge so Trevino could get off.
According to multiple eyewitnesses and the San Antonio Police Department report, the teenager then began yelling at passengers after leaving the boat before pepper-spraying a total of eight people onboard.
Her victims ranged from elderly passengers to a toddler, reported to be three years old.
Trevino fled the scene, and police arrived around 8:30 p.m., launching an investigation and a search for her.
After evading arrest for 11 days, she was taken into custody on November 26 and booked into Bexar County Jail with total bonds set at $110,000 for multiple charges.
Following her arrest, it was revealed that Trevino was on probation and under the supervision of the 436th Juvenile District Court at the time of the pepper-spraying incident for previous accusations and arrests.
While the details of her past offenses remain unknown, the teenager was reprimanded on Monday by presiding judge William ‘Cruz’ Shaw III, who was reportedly infuriated by her actions.
According to the official court hearing, Kasidy was denied release from jail.
Judge Shaw told her, “You were on the riverwalk acting a fool” during the incident in question.
He added, “You were on my probation… You weren’t thinking this through at all!”
Netizens expressed widespread agreement with the judge’s decision, with many praising his firm stance.
One person wrote, “We need MORE judges like him!” while another commented, “On probation, she was taught a harsh lesson by an infuriated judge – she just blew her entire future!”
A third added, “I wish she would go to jail for at least six months. Maybe she will learn her lesson. But some people never learn.”
“The mouthy, vulgar, trashy female who ‘allegedly’ pepper sprayed the innocent passengers, needs to make a public apology to them, a written one explaining how she understands she was in the wrong, out of control and has to learn to act like a civilized person…”
Kasidy is currently facing charges for a**ault causing bodily injury, as well as injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent.
In a viral TikTok clip capturing the “horrific” incident, shared on social media by an unidentified woman, Trevino was seen hurling slurs and issuing threats, calling people a string of ab*sive names.
At one point, directing her anger toward the woman filming, she was heard shouting, “Stop recording me, b*tch, or I’ll slap you, sh*t, the f*ck… I will slap your sh*t, I will, I will!”
Despite someone accompanying her grabbing her arm and trying to gently pull her away from the confrontation, Kasidy continued yelling, “What you looking at, ni**a, I will slap you!”
This prompted the person filming to shout back, “What’s going to happen? You’re going to get arrested, that’s what!”
The video also helped authorities as social media users assisted in providing Kasidy’s name, address, and date of birth to the victims and police.
According to responding officers, several people suffered from burning eyes, pain, and breathing difficulties that persisted for some time.
At the time, a bystander who worked at a nearby gift shop told local outlet KENS5, “You don’t really expect anything like that to happen.”
“You expect to have a good time with your family and everything, not get attacked.”
Another eyewitness questioned, “How are you going to pepper-spray a baby?!” expressing surprise at Kasidy’s actions.
As the 17-year-old was denied her request for release, she is set to remain in jail until her next court appearance, scheduled for January 8, 2026.
