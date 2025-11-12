I Created Alternative Posters For The Nine Best Picture Oscar Nominees

by

Hi. My name’s Scott and I’m a freelance graphic designer specializing in key art and home video packaging. A year ago, I finished a self-initiated project where I created one movie poster a day for a year. I created these nine posters for this year’s Best Picture nominees.

More info: Instagram

The Shape of Water (inspired by the work of Josef Albers)

Call Me By Your Name

Get Out (inspired by the work of George Tscherny)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Post

Lady Bird

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
