I Created Alternative Posters For The Nine Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Hi. My name’s Scott and I’m a freelance graphic designer specializing in key art and home video packaging. A year ago, I finished a self-initiated project where I created one movie poster a day for a year. I created these nine posters for this year’s Best Picture nominees.
More info: Instagram
The Shape of Water (inspired by the work of Josef Albers)
Call Me By Your Name
Get Out (inspired by the work of George Tscherny)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Post
Lady Bird
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us