I Created A Series Of Illustrations Inspired By Finnish Mythology And Folklore (9 Pics)

I have been obsessed with Finno-Baltic mythology since I was a child and was very excited to start a personal art project where I would illustrate some of my favorite creatures from Finnish folklore.

I couldn´t stop there and actually ended up creating some illustrations inspired by stories of the Sapmi from Lapland.

Vellamo Goddess of the sea

Vellamo dress details

Bird woman

Bird woman close up

Ahti God of the Sea

Ahti face close up

Sarahkka Goddess of giving birth

Juksakka Goddess of hunt

