I Created A Series Of Illustrations Inspired By Finnish Mythology And Folklore (9 Pics)

I have been obsessed with Finno-Baltic mythology since I was a child and was very excited to start a personal art project where I would illustrate some of my favorite creatures from Finnish folklore.
I couldn´t stop there and actually ended up creating some illustrations inspired by stories of the Sapmi from Lapland.
More info: youtube.com | Instagram
Vellamo Goddess of the sea
Vellamo dress details
Bird woman
Bird woman close up
Ahti God of the Sea
Ahti face close up
Sarahkka Goddess of giving birth
Juksakka Goddess of hunt
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us