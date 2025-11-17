I Am An Artist Who Created Dark, Vibrant, And Surreal Paintings Of Animals (15 Pics)

I’ve been a professional artist since 2006, showcasing my paintings in art fairs and galleries. I’m a self-taught artist who creates dark, vibrant, and surreal paintings in watercolor & ink inspired by humans, nature, and human nature.
One of my favorite things to do is going on walks and hiking. This is some of the artwork of nature and animals that I’ve created throughout the years, after being inspired by exploring during my excursions.
More info: razorberries.com | Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com
#1 “Bark In The Dark”
#2 “Pick Of The Litter”
#3 “Dinner And A Show”
#4 “Hear, See, Speak”
#5 “Disappearing Act”
#6 “A Calm Within A Qualm”
#7 “Early Bird”
#8 “Inc”
#9 “Pink Freud”
#10 “Disaster-Bound”
#11 “The Communication Burier”
#12 “Rats”
#13 “Livid Deer”
#14 “Rat-Trapped”
#15 “Fowl Howl”
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us