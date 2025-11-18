I Create The Smallest Painting In The World (16 Pics)

It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible. I didn’t use a microscope or nanotechnology; instead, I used a magnifying glass and a needle for painting. I made the aluminum frames myself, using jewelry tools, as there are no frames like these available for sale. This painting represents Brazil, the country where I live. I know there are smaller paintings, but this art is entirely handmade, without the use of nanotechnology. Espero que gostem, é um pequeno desafio.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Patrick Penrose
