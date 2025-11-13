I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

I’ve always been drawn to little jars and bottles, and there’s something magical about snow globes and fishbowls too.
I decided to use the transparent quality of clear acrylic to create environments to capture cute, whimsical and sometimes fantastical characters and items to wear as a necklace, for a little everyday magic.
I illustrate and design the pieces, then send them off to be printed and laser cut into clear acrylic charms which I hang on necklace chains.
#1 Friend In A Fishbowl
Fishbowl necklaces are available in 2 inches mermaid or axolotl designs or 1.5 inches axolotl, manatee or narwhal designs.
#2 Cheshire Cat In A Bottle
“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”
Bottled madness.
#3 Cute Candy
Super sweet
#4 Cute Candy In A Wrapper
Candice may look sweet, but this girl is hard boiled!
#5 Sweeties In A Jar
Sweet as candy.
#6 Penguin In A Snow Globe
Super chill.
#7 Hamster In A Ball
Just roll with it.
#8 Fortune Teller And Her Crystal Ball
Is a cute illustrated necklace in your future?
#9 Axolotl In A Fishbowl
You can decide on a cute 2 inches sized axolotl necklace or an axolittle measuring 1.5 inches!
#10 Narwhal In A Fishbowl
It’s a magical sea unicorn!
#11 Manatee In A Fishbowl
Wear a manatee for a little bit of calm wherever you go.
#12 Mermaid In A Fishbowl
Does anybody want a pet mermaid?
#13 Alice In Wonderland In A Bottle
Drink Me!
#14 Dreams In A Jar
Preserve your dreams and wishes.
#15 Burlesque Girl In A Martini Glass
Cherry Martini.
