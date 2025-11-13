I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

by

I’ve always been drawn to little jars and bottles, and there’s something magical about snow globes and fishbowls too.

I decided to use the transparent quality of clear acrylic to create environments to capture cute, whimsical and sometimes fantastical characters and items to wear as a necklace, for a little everyday magic.

I illustrate and design the pieces, then send them off to be printed and laser cut into clear acrylic charms which I hang on necklace chains.

More info: Etsy

#1 Friend In A Fishbowl

Fishbowl necklaces are available in 2 inches mermaid or axolotl designs or 1.5 inches axolotl, manatee or narwhal designs.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Cheshire Cat In A Bottle

“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”

Bottled madness.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Cute Candy

Super sweet

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Cute Candy In A Wrapper

Candice may look sweet, but this girl is hard boiled!

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Sweeties In A Jar

Sweet as candy.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Penguin In A Snow Globe

Super chill.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Hamster In A Ball

Just roll with it.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Fortune Teller And Her Crystal Ball

Is a cute illustrated necklace in your future?

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Axolotl In A Fishbowl

You can decide on a cute 2 inches sized axolotl necklace or an axolittle measuring 1.5 inches!

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Narwhal In A Fishbowl

It’s a magical sea unicorn!

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Manatee In A Fishbowl

Wear a manatee for a little bit of calm wherever you go.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Mermaid In A Fishbowl

Does anybody want a pet mermaid?

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Alice In Wonderland In A Bottle

Drink Me!

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Dreams In A Jar

Preserve your dreams and wishes.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#15 Burlesque Girl In A Martini Glass

Cherry Martini.

I Create Printed Clear Acrylic Necklaces With Cute Illustrated Characters Captured Inside

Image source: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A One Piece Live-Action TV Show is In The Works at Netflix
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2020
Instead Of Buying A House We Bought A Mercedes Vito And Converted It To Our Rolling Home
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Simple Formula for Megyn Kelly’s Ratings to Rise
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2017
Which Married At First Sight Season 16 Couple Are Still Together?
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2023
Check Out The Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2021
Remember My “Pencil Vs Camera” Project? Here’s What Was Behind The Paper
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.