I Create Mini Versions Of World Cup Stars (32 Pics)

I decided to get into the spirit of the cup and create a “mini” version of the world cup national teams.
“Mini Stars” is a collection of minimalist illustrations of players from the FIFA World Cup – Qatar 2022. The 32 national teams were represented with their leaders and stars.
More info and images of the project you can find on Behance.
More info: behance.net
#1 Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal
#2 Lionel Messi – Argentina
#3 Robert Lewandowski – Poland
#4 Neymar Jr – Brazil
#5 Son Heung-Min – South Korea
#6 Akram Afif – Qatar
#7 Enner Valência – Ecuador
#8 Virgil Van Dijk – Netherlands
#9 Harry Kane – England
#10 Mehdi Taremi – Iran
#11 Gareth Bale – Wales
#12 Salem Aldawsari – Saudi Arabia
#13 Guillermo Ochoa – Mexico
#14 Kylian Mbappé – France
#15 Aaron Mooy – Australia
#16 Christian Eriksen – Denmark
#17 Wahbi Zhazri – Tunísia
#18 Sergio Busquets – Spain
#19 Keylor Navas – Costa Rica
#20 Manuel Neuer – Germany
#21 Takumi Minamino – Japan
#22 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium
#23 Alphonso Davies – Canada
#24 Achraf Hakimi – Morocco
#25 Luka Modric – Croatia
#26 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland
#27 Dusan Vlahovic – Serbia
#28 Choupo-Moting – Cameroon
#29 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal
#30 Inaki Williams – Ghana
#31 Luis Suarez – Uruguai
#32 Christian Pulisic – USA
