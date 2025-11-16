I Create Mini Versions Of World Cup Stars (32 Pics)

by

I decided to get into the spirit of the cup and create a “mini” version of the world cup national teams.

“Mini Stars” is a collection of minimalist illustrations of players from the FIFA World Cup – Qatar 2022. The 32 national teams were represented with their leaders and stars​​​​​​​.

More info and images of the project you can find on Behance.

More info: behance.net

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal

#2 Lionel Messi – Argentina

#3 Robert Lewandowski – Poland

#4 Neymar Jr – Brazil

#5 Son Heung-Min – South Korea

#6 Akram Afif – Qatar

#7 Enner Valência – Ecuador

#8 Virgil Van Dijk – Netherlands

#9 Harry Kane – England

#10 Mehdi Taremi – Iran

#11 Gareth Bale – Wales

#12 Salem Aldawsari – Saudi Arabia

#13 Guillermo Ochoa – Mexico

#14 Kylian Mbappé – France

#15 Aaron Mooy – Australia

#16 Christian Eriksen – Denmark

#17 Wahbi Zhazri – Tunísia

#18 Sergio Busquets – Spain

#19 Keylor Navas – Costa Rica

#20 Manuel Neuer – Germany

#21 Takumi Minamino – Japan

#22 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium

#23 Alphonso Davies – Canada

#24 Achraf Hakimi – Morocco

#25 Luka Modric – Croatia

#26 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland

#27 Dusan Vlahovic – Serbia

#28 Choupo-Moting – Cameroon

#29 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

#30 Inaki Williams – Ghana

#31 Luis Suarez – Uruguai

#32 Christian Pulisic – USA

