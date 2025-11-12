I Create Ink Drawings Since 2015 To Express My Feelings

I am mainly studying music since a couple of years, but I always loved drawing. I always liked trying different techniques, and ink became my favourite. I was 16 years old when I got my first sketchbook, and I didn’t know yet that it will be this important for me. Usually, I draw imaginary scenes or illustrate poems, but my main source of inspiration is music. Drawing is my way of escaping everyday problems and anxiety, and helps me open up for people. I hope you enjoy my drawings :)
