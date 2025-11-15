I Create Concept Illustrations With Deep Meanings (12pics)

My Name is Amir Reza Torkaman Rahmani. I’m a cartoonist and illustrator and I work in advertising. I have several Awards in cartoon and caricature festivals. The goal of my cartoons is to help the viewer think deeply about the text. I hope you like them!
#1 Go Ahead And Ignore The Negative Comments Of Others
#2 Hypocrisy
#3 Dali Car
#4 Continue
#5 Abandoned From The Worldly View
#6 Clusters Of Eyes
#7 Opinions
#8 Save Your Love
#9 Save Your Time
#10 Guardian Of The Heart
#11 You Are Like A Magnet To Him, Even If He Tells You He Hates You
#12 4 Eyes
