I Create Concept Illustrations With Deep Meanings (12pics)

by

My Name is Amir Reza Torkaman Rahmani. I’m a cartoonist and illustrator and I work in advertising. I have several Awards in cartoon and caricature festivals. The goal of my cartoons is to help the viewer think deeply about the text. I hope you like them!

More info: Instagram

#1 Go Ahead And Ignore The Negative Comments Of Others

#2 Hypocrisy

#3 Dali Car

#4 Continue

#5 Abandoned From The Worldly View

#6 Clusters Of Eyes

#7 Opinions

#8 Save Your Love

#9 Save Your Time

#10 Guardian Of The Heart

#11 You Are Like A Magnet To Him, Even If He Tells You He Hates You

#12 4 Eyes

Patrick Penrose
