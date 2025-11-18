I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

by

We have all heard it. Mental health post-Covid is wildly short resources. If you think it’s bad for adults can you imagine how hard it is for kids?

With such a severe increase post-COVID in anxiety and other mental health issues in kids and resources being stretched thin as it is there’s not a lot out there for parents to find help. Sure we can read books to identify the emotions and I can find some mindfulness workbook for kids as young as 8 but what about the kids who need it most?

Most kids start school between 4-5 years old and that’s when a lot of these anxiety issues start popping up. Crying, school refusal, the works. It’s pretty common and teachers are doing what they can for the majority but what about the kids who take longer to adjust or just…never do?

As a parent with a child who seems to have anxiety as well, I would never advise against engaging your pediatrician for help but the reality of my experience has been, if it’s not severe enough that teachers are complaining they just don’t have the space and capacity.

When I went looking for resources as my 5 year old was starting to have anxiety attacks I found nothing and wrote a book myself but the self publishing journey is a very expensive uphill battle for picture book authors which is the area that honestly needs the most assistance. Tons of people are happy to help fund a mystery or romance novel, Children’s books? Not so much.

There’s a lot of work going into this by people who do care but the authors of these works aren’t getting picked up by traditional publishers so most people never hear about them.

Due to the staggering costs of illustration and self publishing a lot of great ideas fall flat. Kickstarter is working to help authors like myself be able to climb these mountains and self publish but honestly the area needs more highlighting outside of the traditional kickstarter community.

Kickstarter campaigns typically run for about 30 days. The funding is all or nothing so while it’s not completely without risk to back a project the risks are significantly reduced. In general, you’re buying an advance copy of the book, sometimes author signed editions.

Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls is one of the best examples of what can happen when the word gets out to the right people. They’ve found immense success and have been able to collaborate with more authors and illustrators to get more stories of more Rebel Girls published and in the hands of readers.

So here’s a list of some kickstarters to check out of Children’s books!

Campaign not started yet? Hit that notify me button to follow along and be one of the first to know when the campaign launches as some of the items are limited edition and quantity.

Other books:

Mind-Garden Series: Empowering Kids with Emotional Growth;

Cammy The Colorful Chameleon;

As Much As the Stars;

Good Night Astrocyte.

While you’re over there check out some more in the publishing space!

#1 Wendy And The Worry Warts

I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

Image source: Wendy and the Worry Warts

#2 Play My Way

I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

Image source: Play My Way

#3 Cyberama 2

A children’s book on internet safety.

I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

Image source: Cyberama 2

#4 Lizzy In A Tizzy

Children’s book on ADHD/focus challenges.

I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

Image source: Lizzy in a Tizzy

#5 Doc-A-Doodle-Doo

An Interactive Children’s Doodle Book.

I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

Image source: Doc-A-Doodle-Doo

#6 Pedro’s Dream

I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

Image source: Pedro’s Dream

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Who Is The Greatest Movie Villain Of All Time? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
2-Year-Old Rescues His Twin Brother From Under A Fallen Dresser (After Doing Something Ridiculous)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Times People Had No Idea What They Were Looking At, But The Internet Knew What It Was Right Away
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Everything We Know About The Twisted Metal TV Series
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
90 Artists Recreate Kids’ Monster Doodles In Their Unique Styles (2016)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The First Sign A Relationship Is Going To End?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.