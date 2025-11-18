I Collected Kickstarter Children’s Books You Should Check Out This Month (6 Pics)

We have all heard it. Mental health post-Covid is wildly short resources. If you think it’s bad for adults can you imagine how hard it is for kids?
With such a severe increase post-COVID in anxiety and other mental health issues in kids and resources being stretched thin as it is there’s not a lot out there for parents to find help. Sure we can read books to identify the emotions and I can find some mindfulness workbook for kids as young as 8 but what about the kids who need it most?
Most kids start school between 4-5 years old and that’s when a lot of these anxiety issues start popping up. Crying, school refusal, the works. It’s pretty common and teachers are doing what they can for the majority but what about the kids who take longer to adjust or just…never do?
As a parent with a child who seems to have anxiety as well, I would never advise against engaging your pediatrician for help but the reality of my experience has been, if it’s not severe enough that teachers are complaining they just don’t have the space and capacity.
When I went looking for resources as my 5 year old was starting to have anxiety attacks I found nothing and wrote a book myself but the self publishing journey is a very expensive uphill battle for picture book authors which is the area that honestly needs the most assistance. Tons of people are happy to help fund a mystery or romance novel, Children’s books? Not so much.
There’s a lot of work going into this by people who do care but the authors of these works aren’t getting picked up by traditional publishers so most people never hear about them.
Due to the staggering costs of illustration and self publishing a lot of great ideas fall flat. Kickstarter is working to help authors like myself be able to climb these mountains and self publish but honestly the area needs more highlighting outside of the traditional kickstarter community.
Kickstarter campaigns typically run for about 30 days. The funding is all or nothing so while it’s not completely without risk to back a project the risks are significantly reduced. In general, you’re buying an advance copy of the book, sometimes author signed editions.
Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls is one of the best examples of what can happen when the word gets out to the right people. They’ve found immense success and have been able to collaborate with more authors and illustrators to get more stories of more Rebel Girls published and in the hands of readers.
So here’s a list of some kickstarters to check out of Children’s books!
Campaign not started yet? Hit that notify me button to follow along and be one of the first to know when the campaign launches as some of the items are limited edition and quantity.
Mind-Garden Series: Empowering Kids with Emotional Growth
