I Captured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Taking First Step And Swim (4 Pics)

by

Turtle Festival At Velas Beach – Olive Ridley takes first step and swim into the ocean.

Welcome to Turtle Fest at Velas Beach! This annual festival celebrates the beauty and wonder of the sea turtles that call this pristine coastline their home. Join us as we take part in a one-of-a-kind experience that brings you up close and personal with these amazing creatures.

During Turtle Fest, you’ll get to witness the hatching of baby turtles and their journey to the sea, an awe-inspiring moment that is sure to stay with you forever.

Olive Ridley Sea Turtle

Olive Ridley Sea Turtle’s first steps

Olive Ridley Sea Turtle’s complete video!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
