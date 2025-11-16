I Built An Abandoned Garage Diorama For My Matchbox Scale Model

I have built a “Naale Baa” diorama for my 1/64 matchbox scale model. Naale baa is a spirit that roamed around the town calling people out. So it goes like this, a witch roams the streets and calls/knocks on the door, also speaks in voices of your kin and if you open the door, you die.
People in cities and villages started writing “Naale Baa” on the doors or walls of their homes. So when the witch reads it and goes away and comes the next day and reads and goes back again. I still remember my sister telling me this story when I was a kid and yes we did write Naale baa on our doors and on the compound wall.
This is my first diorama build and more to come. I am a scale model collector and this is another scale model story. Hope you like it!
