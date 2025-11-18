50 Pics Of Very “Smart” People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

As Charles Bukowski famously said: “The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”

Despite the fact that we have infinite knowledge at our fingertips with the internet, it appears that being online has only made some of us dumber. Or it has at least allowed us to showcase our stupidity in front of more people than ever before!

We took a trip to the I Am Very Smart subreddit and gathered some of their most hilarious posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through these examples of people believing they’re much smarter than they actually are, and keep reading to find a conversation with Scott Carter, CMHC!

#1 Murdered By Words

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: DASLKOPWRT

#2 Show Me Your Words Per Minute And I’ll Show You Mine

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: myownpersonalreddit

#3 Said He Had An IQ Of 150

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Clearly This Man Studies

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: GromitTheOmlette

#5 Ah Yes, *now* I Understand

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: BGCompton

#6 So Nerdy UwU

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Weary_Section_1430

#7 Ah Yes, Family Guy, The Smartest Show Yet Written

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Xros90

#8 Dude Claims He Settled For His Wife Because He Can’t “Find A Woman At His Level”

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: WiccanOrca

#9 This Was Their Response To “Treat Women Like People”

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Nana_knows

#10 Not Mine, But Her Name’s Not Maria

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Scary Fact: He’s Delusional

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: zoltecrules

#12 “I’m An Engineer”

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Only The Truly Superior Minds Can Understand Italian

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: themacity

#14 My Man Can Count

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Guy On Facebook Whining Because His Words Are “Too Intellectual” For People To Understand

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: abarne34

#16 They Only Teach One Thing In Business Schools

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Montague-Knightley

#17 Elon Musk Is Too Smart For Chess

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: fleker2

#18 I Didn’t Reject The Trad Life, The Trad Life Rejected Me

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: preservemwg

#19 Will Anyone Finally Date This Intellectual?

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#20 And Then Everyone Clapped

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Broken_Infinity

#21 “Silly Woman, You Can’t Use Mathematical Terms Figuratively!”

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Me Just Trying To Help A Customer On Our Website Chat Today

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Internally Rolling My Eyes

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Ruining Friendships With Facts And Logic

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: FapMaster0069

#25 Guy Talking About His Experience With Women

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: ceeKayNine2

#26 You Cant Make This Stuff Up

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Brezelund

#27 Good In Math = Better Human

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: shre3293

#28 He Was Saying That Women Inherently Had Lower IQs And This Was His Response To Me Calling IQ Tests Pseudoscience

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Kalnb

#29 A Real Baby Genius

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: guesswhomste

#30 Even Plugged The Autobiography

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: justplanecrazy_

#31 Pretty Sure Most People Got The Reference…

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: alexqarbuckle

#32 This Guy Definitely Thinks He’s Will Graham (Hannibal)

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: HueyLewisNo1Fan

#33 Trying To Appear Smart By Being A D**k To His Mom On FB

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: ergoegthatis

#34 Laughing In The Face Of A Vengeful God

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: oceanicnoise

#35 Enjoying Music Is For Stupid People

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: powertotheuser

#36 Look, I Know Words

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: todlakora

#37 “I Am The Smartest Person I Know Of”

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: QuadNarcaLover

#38 Xray Vision

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: DR-AP

#39 King Ashurbanipal Of Assyria (685 Bc – 631 Bc)

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: _fkc_

#40 Not Just A Genius But A Model As Well

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Venice_Wizard

#41 Too Big Brain For Tinder

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 On A Meme About Getting Better Grades On Online Tests

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#43 “I Realised How Much Of A Nerd I Am”

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: yulecogs

#44 Looks Like He Didn’t Understand The Assignment

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: i_am_number_eight

#45 On A Reel About Einstein Blah Blah Blah

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: mommysprettyboy

#46 This Quora 13 Year Old

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Guilherme14o

#47 Wish Him Good Luck Guys

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Better Remind Everyone Of My Phd On A Video That Visualizes The Pythagorean Theorem

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Tired Of The Cycles Of Life

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: Anut__

#50 Someone Has Figured Out Pretty Privilege

50 Pics Of Very &#8220;Smart&#8221; People Embarrassing Themselves That Will Stay On The Internet Forever (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Every Comment And Post This Guy Made Other Than This Appeared To Be Written By A 14 Year Old

