I Am Releasing A World Of Characters Into The Metaverse

Surely by now, everyone has heard about “NFTs”. About a year ago, I entered into the NFT world as a photographer and I have never looked back. The friends and opportunities I have made over the past 12 months have been a light in a seemingly dark tunnel- through Covid and personal struggles, my NFT family has been there for me.
The space has allowed me to venture down paths that I couldn’t before- I was grinding so hard that I didn’t have time to pursue some of my other artistic passions. This all changed in the past year.
Generative/PFP collections are a big part of NFTs. Crypto Punks, Bored Apes, Cool Cats, and Doodles are just a few. Think of it like collecting Pokémon Cards/Baseball Cards, but digitally.
I was given the incredible opportunity to come out with a collection of my own. I knew I wanted to do something out of the box, and I decided to marry sculpting, painting, fashion, and photography into one project. Without any other hands in the creative process of these creatures and environments, I spent months working long days on the characters and their backgrounds. I paired this with an amazing team of people who took care of the technical side, such as the website, coding, and smart contract.
On Valentine’s Day, 7734 unique combinations of my work will be available to mint and subsequently own as your own collectible. I can’t wait to show the world my “Average Creatures”!
More info: averagecreatures.io
