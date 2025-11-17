I Am A Professional Aerial Photographer And Here Are My Tips On Getting Started (6 Pics)

As a commercial drone pilot at Byron Aerials, aerial photography has been my passion for over 15 years. Over this time I have clocked up years of experience working with drones and have honed my skills through countless hours of flying and training. Most importantly, I love it.
If you’re getting started and are looking for some inspiration to refine your aerial photography skills, here are a few things to keep in mind.
#1 An Aerial Photograph Of A Summer Day In Byron Bay
The Byron Bay beach lifestyle is a quintessential Australian scene. Here, shown from above as an aerial photograph, we see crowds of visitors gather along the shoreline of one of Byron Bay‘s many pristine beaches to enjoy a day in the warm summer sun.
The high altitude angle displays the brightly coloured umbrellas of holidaymakers and the shallow shimmer of water and rocks create a vivid and engaging portrait of summer life.
It shows the Byron Bay beach lifestyle in true form – sun, sand, crystal clear water and holidaymakers sheltering from the midday sun under the shade of an umbrella.
Image name: Lifestyle | Byron Bay
#2 An Aerial Photograph Of Byron Bay’s Iconic Lighthouse
This aerial photograph of Byron Bay’s iconic lighthouse on the edge of Cape Byron, was captured using a drone.
Image name: The Cape | Byron Bay
#3 An Aerial Photograph Of Surfers In Byron Bay
An aerial photograph of a group of surfers paddling out in the warm waters off Byron Bay.
Shown from this perspective an everyday scene encapsulates the joy, freedom, and exhilaration of the surfing lifestyle.
Image name: The Pass Portrait | Byron Bay
#4 An Aerial Photograph Of A Typical Summer Day In Byron Bay
A typical summer scene in Byron Bay. Following high tide each morning, the ocean flows back to the depths of the sea, leaving the perfect infinity pool for all to enjoy.
Shown as an aerial photograph, this popular Byron Bay natural ocean pool is depicted from a unique perspective which truly captures the paradise of the location.
Image name: Infinity Pool | Byron Bay
#5 An Aerial Photograph Of The Shoreline
Shown as an aerial photograph, an everyday scene becomes an abstract ocean photograph.
The half sand and half enticing aqua water, brings a sense of balance and tranquility as the aerial perspective embodies the serene harmony of land and sea, creating a soothing and visually pleasing composition.
Image name: Verge | Byron Bay
#6 An Aerial Photograph Of Surfers In Byron Bay
This aerial photograph of surfers in Byron Bay was photographed from a drone.
The unique perspective of an everyday scene creates a visually captivating and invigorating ambiance.
Image name: Winter Blues | Byron Bay
