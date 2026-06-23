Husband Can’t Believe Wife Isn’t The Same “Barbie” He Married, Throws A Tantrum

by

Navigating a partner’s feelings when they won’t communicate is much like walking through a minefield, because a misstep can just end the entire thing. But people shouldn’t suffer in silence, so figuring out how to work on one’s relationship sometimes takes some planning.

A woman went online to ask for advice on how to handle her husband’s behavior. After their second child, she noted that suddenly he didn’t want to talk much or even interact and she reflected that he maybe simply wanted an older version of her back. Netizens shared some similar stories and gave what advice they could.

People can feel when their partner has changed

Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum

Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Can’t Believe Wife Isn’t The Same “Barbie” He Married, Throws A Tantrum

One woman needed some ideas on why her husband was suddenly becoming distant

Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum

Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum

Image credits: ThrowRA_BarbieDoll

She answered a few reader comments

Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum

Others gave what advice they could

Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum
Husband Can&#8217;t Believe Wife Isn&#8217;t The Same &#8220;Barbie&#8221; He Married, Throws A Tantrum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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