Corbin Bleu: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Corbin Bleu

February 21, 1989

Brooklyn, New York, US

37 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Corbin Bleu?

Corbin Bleu Reivers is an American actor and singer, known for his dynamic stage presence and versatile performances across various genres. His energetic dance abilities frequently complement his engaging acting roles.

He first gained widespread public attention portraying Chad Danforth in the popular High School Musical trilogy. The films became a global phenomenon, establishing him as a teen heartthrob and a prominent figure in youth entertainment.

Early Life and Education

Corbin Bleu was born in Brooklyn, New York, soaking up diverse cultural influences from his Italian American mother, Martha Callari, and Jamaican American actor father, David Reivers. He discovered a passion for dance at age two, training in ballet and jazz.

He attended Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, honing his theatrical skills. Though admitted to Stanford University, he chose to pursue his burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Corbin Bleu’s younger years, though he has maintained a stable public partnership in recent times. He began dating Canadian actress Sasha Clements in 2011.

Bleu and Clements became engaged in October 2014 and married on July 23, 2016. The couple has no children, and their relationship remains a consistent part of his public life.

Career Highlights

Corbin Bleu gained immense popularity through the High School Musical trilogy, where he played Chad Danforth. These films became a cultural touchstone, earning widespread viewership and spawning hit soundtracks.

Beyond his screen success, Bleu has forged a notable career on Broadway, starring in productions like In the Heights and Godspell. He also earned a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show for his role in Holiday Inn.

His commitment to live theater is evident in his diverse stage roles, including Lucentio/Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate. Bleu also advocates for young performers through the Looking Ahead Program.

Signature Quote

“I’m very excited to begin this next chapter of my life with the woman who stole my heart.”

