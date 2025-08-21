“She Was My First Love”: After Botched BBL Leaves Wife Disabled, Husband Sues Medical Spa

What was supposed to be a confidence-boosting cosmetic surgery has turned into a life-altering tragedy for a Florida family.
Jorge Fernandez stated that his wife, Daidys, underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) at A&E Med Spa, only to suffer a pulmonary embolism that left her unable to walk, talk, or eat on her own.
Jorge is now suing the medical spa and the doctor involved, hoping no other family endures the same heartbreak.
The aftermath of Daidys’s BBL changed both her and Jorge’s life
Image credits: WSVN-TV
Jorge remembers telling his wife that she was perfect just as she was, but Daidys still wanted a Brazilian Butt Lift.
“I say, ‘If you like it, it’s no problem,’” Jorge recalled. He never imagined, however, that the decision would leave her clinging to life.
A month after the procedure, Daidys developed a pulmonary embolism, blocking blood flow to her lungs and heart, according to 7 News.
Image credits: WSVN-TV
Doctors warned Jorge to prepare for the worst. “She was my first, like my first love,” he said.
Miraculously, she survived. But today, at 50, Daidys depends on a feeding tube and round-the-clock care.
Jorge also now serves as her full-time caretaker. “She never more will talk or walk or eat by herself,” he explained.
Image credits: WSVN-TV
Jorge has now filed a lawsuit against the clinic and the surgeon who performed the surgery on his wife.
Attorney Lavenia Santos noted that the pulmonary embolism that changed the couple’s lives was arguably caused by the ill-fated BBL.
“This pulmonary embolism occurred because of this surgery,” the lawyer stated.
Image credits: WSVN-TV
The qualifications of Daidys’s surgeon have come into question
Jorge’s lawsuit was filed against A&E Med Spa, as well as Dr. Fermin Esteban Morales, the doctor who performed the BBL procedure.
According to the lawsuit, Jorge and Daidys were misled about the credentials of Dr. Morales.
Image credits: WSVN-TV
While Dr. Morales is a licensed general surgeon, he is not board-certified in plastic surgery.
Attorney Santos explained: “From representations made by the agents at A&E Med Spa, any reasonable person would be led to believe that Fermin Esteban Morales, M.D., was Board Certified in Plastic Surgery when, in fact, he was not.”
She added: “The woman has no idea that she is not being cared for by a board-certified plastic surgeon. That’s just wrong.”
Image credits: Google Maps
Florida law allows any licensed medical doctor, regardless of specialty, to perform cosmetic procedures.
Attorney Santos noted that many patients would likely reconsider their procedures if they knew this. “If the public knew that, they probably (would) not be so willing to go, regardless of price. What happened to her shouldn’t happen to anyone,” the lawyer said.
This was not the first time that Dr. Morales was involved in an ill-fated procedure
Image credits: WSVN-TV
7Investigates discovered that Dr. Morales had already been flagged by the State Surgeon General earlier this year.
In January, a recommendation was made that Dr. Morales face sanctions after another patient passed away during a butt lift procedure.
State records, however, did not reveal how that case was resolved.
Image credits: WSVN-TV
A&E Med Spa, for its part, has denied all claims in Jorge’s lawsuit and noted that Dr. Morales no longer works with them.
Their lawyer declined to comment further. Despite repeated attempts, Dr. Morales himself has not responded to requests for comment.
Jorge, meanwhile, says his focus is not on revenge but on preventing another family from living through the nightmare his own has experienced.
Image credits: GoFundMe
Jorge’s friends and supporters have launched a fundraiser to help the couple navigate this difficult time
For Jorge, daily life now revolves around caring for his wife, who requires constant medical support.
Friends and supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Daidys with her recovery and her mounting medical bills.
Image credits: WSVN-TV
The page explained that Daidys spent seven months hospitalized and still requires ongoing rehabilitation.
“Daidys Pena suffers from severe brain injury caused by a massive pulmonary embolism. Daidys had a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure by an unqualified surgeon at A & E Med Spa in May 2023. She had no idea the surgeon was unqualified.
“Along with facing an extended recovery process, she is now burdened with growing medical bills and ongoing treatments.”
Image credits: WSVN-TV
“The funds raised will go directly towards medical bills, rehabilitation, recovery and her daily needs as a patient with severe disabilities,” her GoFundMe page reads.
The couple’s GoFundMe is aiming to raise $25,000. As of writing, the fundraiser is currently 0% complete.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Jorge and Daidys’ situation on social media
