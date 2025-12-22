Man Pushes For Open Marriage, Realizes It’s Not Something He Can Handle: “Insane And Insecure”

Be careful what you wish for ’cause you just might get it… Especially when it comes to wanting an open relationship. Plenty of people have learned the hard way that the grass is not always greener on the other side, and that anything you can do they can possibly do better.
A woman has told how her husband of 8 years “passively-pushed” for ages to open their marriage. Now that she’s finally agreed, he’s losing the plot. She says he’s become “insane and insecure” and has turned into a wreck. The kicker is that the wife isn’t even seeing anyone else – yet. Things are so bad that she now wants a divorce.
He drove her insane with his request for an open marriage
Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Now that’s she’s finally agreed, he’s the one losing his mind because he can’t handle the thought of her with anyone else
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She later revealed that she’d made a decision about her marriage
Image credits: anonymous
“Projected emotions”: Many felt the woman should leave her husband
Follow Us