Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Couples with a robot vacuum cleaner better be cautious!

One married couple in Taiwan learned the hard way that these tiny gadgets can not only clean their floors but also uncover their dirty secrets.

The gadget not only brought their marriage to a screeching halt but it sent the scorned husband to jail.

A couple learned the hard way that the tiny robot cleaning their floors can also uncover their dirty secrets

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

The jilted Taiwanese husband was put behind bars after exposing his wife’s affair through questionable ways.

The couple had tied the knot in 2021 and were living with the husband’s parents since.

Once in a while, they would go off and spend some time at their holiday home.

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

dechevm/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

Their marriage took a strange turn when, one day, the husband found a toothbrush in their holiday home in September, 2023.

He knew that it belonged to neither him nor his wife.

The distraught husband then sieved through CCTV footage to find clues about the toothbrush’s possible owner.

Their marriage took a strange turn when the husband found someone’s toothbrush in their holiday home 

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

rh2010/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

isichamp

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

PopoKorne

Looking at footage from their parking garage, the husband found an unknown man driving his wife home.

The betrayed husband decided to take matters into his own hands and took the help of the robot vacuum cleaner in their home.

In December 2023, he remotely activated the device using app on his cellphone and managed to access its live feed. That’s when his worst suspicions were confirmed.

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

Sofiia Shunkina/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

The husband laid eyes on live footage of his wife with another man.

Using the robot as his private investigator, he watched his wife change her clothes and embrace her lover.

He also captured footage of her walking around the house wearing nothing while the mystery man was lying on their couch.

Using the robot as his private investigator, the husband watched his wife change and engage in a forbidden love 

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

With evidence to back him up, the husband hatched a plot to seek revenge on his wife and dragged her and her lover to court.

He filed a civil lawsuit against them for infringing on his marital rights, demanding the equivalent of $68,000 in damages.

The court sided with the husband, ordering the forbidden lovers to pay the scorned husband $17,000 in compensation.

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

DC Studio/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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However, the drama surrounding the love triangle did not end there.

The wife went ahead with a countersuit, accusing her husband of recording private footage without her consent.

What worked in her favor were the Taiwanese laws, which prohibits people from secretly recording another person’s private activities or intimate information in circumstances where they have an expectation of privacy.

Breaking this law could result in a sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine to the tune of roughly $8,980,000.

The wife filed a counter lawsuit against her husband for recording her without her permission 

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

Pormezz/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)

During the counter lawsuit, the husband attempted to defend himself saying the video had already been submitted and accepted as evidence by the civil court.

But his claims about being “legally justified” were rejected. 

His statement about wanting to confront his wife and not actually record her also did not hold ground in court.

It was further established that the lights, sounds, or alerts from the robot vacuum cleaner were not enough to let the wife know that she and her lover’s actions were being recorded live.

Ultimately, the court sentenced the man to five months in prison and slapped a fine of nearly $450,000 for unlawfully recording private images.

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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The case garnered widespread attention in Taiwan, with many sympathizing with the husband but saying he could have dealt with the scenario differently.

“The husband is a victim in some respects,” one commented online. “He lost his marriage and also his freedom.”

“While proving infidelity can be challenging, there are legal avenues available, including chat histories, hotel receipts, and financial transactions,” said another. “Seeking justice must always adhere to the boundaries of the law.”

“Imagine getting five months in prison because your Roomba had better investigative skills than the police,” one commented online

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

SamEldridge87

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

WuffMiggler

Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Husband Slapped With Prison Sentence After Cleverly Using Robot Vacuum To Catch His Wife Cheating

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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