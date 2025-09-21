“It’s Of Course My Fault”: Woman Not In The Mood To Deal With High Maintenance Husband, Upsets Him

We all have our preferences when it comes to food and dining out. What one person loves, another might totally despise. But what happens when a couple can’t see eye-to-eye about where to eat, and it constantly turns into drama?
Ask one woman who went on a rant recently about her seemingly man-child husband, who sulked and refused to get out of the car outside a diner that he hadn’t picked. She’s told how pissed off she was with his bitter complaining, how she’s tired of his high maintenance and how she herself threw her toys out of the cot after the incident. But if she was looking for sympathy or support from netizens, she may have been sorely disappointed…
A morning out turned into a day-long argument for one couple who can’t seem to ever agree on where to eat
The drama was sparked by none other than a diner that puts mushrooms in the chili
Couples bicker an average of 2,455 times a year, sometimes about really stupid things
If you’ve ever been in a relationship, you’ll know that it’s not unusual to argue or bicker with your partner. Experts say that disagreements are inevitable, normal, and often useful in healthy relationships.
“The average couple probably disagrees about seven times a day,” explains the Heartfelt Counseling site. “You might differ on what dessert to have or who takes out the garbage. Such daily interactions can help both of you become more aware of your differences and how to navigate them. It teaches you important skills like compromise and communication.”
However, the site adds that dessert or the garbage should not be the cause of a heated argument that leaves at least one partner feeling wounded. “If that’s the case, you really need to examine how and why things escalate,” notes Heartfelt Counseling.
A few disagreements is one thing, but when you feel like you are constantly fighting, you can be left tired, drained, and questioning your value. You might even not want to see or spend time with your partner.
According to one survey of 3,000 people, couples bicker an average of 2,455 times a year, about everything from money to what to watch on TV.
The survey found that the number one reason couples argue constantly is because of overspending. But the list also included things like parking the car, getting home late from work, when to be intimate, not closing cupboards, and not answering calls or ignoring texts.
Laziness, not listening, snoring, driving too fast, and what to have (or not have) for dinner came up as other common sources of tension.
“Constant fighting in a relationship can stem from various sources, such as poor communication, unmet expectations, unresolved issues, and differing values or priorities. Lack of trust, insecurity, and stress can also contribute,” reveals Marriage.com.
Sometimes, underlying personal challenges or past traumas may be to blame for the non-stop arguing. External factors like financial pressures or work-related stress can also strain a relationship.
“It’s crucial to identify the root causes, communicate openly, and work collaboratively to address issues,” advise the experts at Marriage.com. “Seeking professional help, such as couples therapy, can provide valuable insights and strategies for navigating persistent conflicts in a relationship.”
They add that conflicts can be constructive when approached with empathy and communication.
“Use disagreements as opportunities to understand each other better, fostering emotional growth and intimacy,” suggests the site. “Practice active listening, express feelings honestly, and seek compromise rather than dominance. Embrace conflict as a chance to strengthen your connection and find solutions together.”
It’s not about winning, they say, but rather, understanding and growing as a couple. “Constructive fights can deepen trust, enhance communication skills, and ultimately fortify the foundation of a healthy relationship.”
