Husband’s Note To Wife Divides Internet, He Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Mad

Becoming a mom is a significant life shift. For many women, whether they want it or not, their baby becomes their whole world. In fact, 79% of new moms say that they feel “invisible” as mothers. And it doesn’t help when their partners only see them as mothers to their children, either.

This dad didn’t quite get that as he grappled with why his wife was so angry at his note. In a well-meaning goodbye letter, he addressed his 2-year-old and 4-month-old but referred to his wife as only “Mommy.” The guy looked for advice online, and people’s opinions were split. Some thought the wife was being “delusional,” while others pointed out what he was missing.

A wife got upset at her husband after reading his “sweet” goodbye note

The husband didn’t understand her reaction and asked folks online if the letter was really that bad

Some commenters thought it was cute and didn’t understand why the wife was making such a big deal out of it

Most people called out the dad for being so clueless: “Nothing is directed to her”

But others observed that more was going on here and both wife and husband were right

And some thought the mom was completely delusional

