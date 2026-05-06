Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard

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When you’ve been married for a really long time, it can feel like nothing could ever tear you apart. Sadly, even relationships that last decades can still come to an end, and that kind of heartbreak is never easy.

One Redditor had been with her husband for 20 years, but that didn’t stop him from having an affair and getting another woman pregnant. So during their divorce, she made sure he would pay for all the pain he’d caused her. And that meant a very hefty price tag.

Read the full story below.

The wife and her husband had been together for 20 years

Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard

Image credits:

Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard

So when she found out he had an affair and got another woman pregnant, she decided he was going to pay the price for the pain he caused—literally

Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard

Image credits:

Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard

Image credits:

Many readers rooted for the woman to succeed and make sure her husband faced the consequences of his betrayal

Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard
Husband Cheats And Gets Another Woman Pregnant, Wife Makes Sure Divorce Hits Him Hard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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