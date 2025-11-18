“My Husband Said I Embarrassed Him With My Look At Dinner With His Boss’ Family”

A dinner with the boss is a real test for many employees, described with varying degrees of cynicism by many famous writers. And this kind of dinner – no matter if it’s at the boss’ or the employee’s home – doesn’t always end with the desired promotion. Often, everything ends quite dramatically…
For example, something similar happened to this woman, who recently shared the story of a joint dinner with her husband’s boss and his wife. And her spouse’s completely inappropriate behavior. However, let’s draw our conclusions after reading.
The author of the post was recently invited to a dinner with her husband’s boss and his own wife
The author’s spouse, after seeing her outfit, told her that ‘she embarrassed him’ and even wanted to leave secretly
Image credits: Louis Morley
The author looked not as posh as the boss’ wife, covered with diamonds and twice her age, but the husband was sad throughout all the dinner
Image credits: Louis Morley
The boss’ wife also bothered the author with questions about boutiques, so the woman just left at the end of the dinner
So, the Original Poster (OP) told us that she and her husband recently went to dinner with his boss. And just as soon as he saw his wife, the man said that she was going to ’embarrass him’ with her look. The author specially took a selfie of her outfit that evening – a black dress with a floral pattern, some jewelry on her hands, and a small handbag.
The woman recalls that it was incredibly hurtful to hear, but her husband seemed to be thinking only about the impression they would make on the boss and his partner. He even offered to leave – but at that moment the boss leaned out of the window and called them inside.
Yes, the boss’s wife, as the OP herself says, really did look gorgeous: in a designer dress, covered in diamonds, and smelling of some high-end perfume. And, what’s also important, she appeared to be about half of the author’s age.
The dinner didn’t go well – the OP’s husband was clearly out of his element, and didn’t crack jokes left and right, as usual. In turn, the boss was in a good mood, and his wife constantly asked how often the author visited this or that boutique. The OP admits that she had a hard time restraining herself from asking the other woman if she had ever opened a book in her entire life.
In short, by the end of the evening, our heroine couldn’t take it anymore and went straight home, leaving her husband alone. And now she’s sincerely worried about whether she was overreacting here or not. So the lady decided to ask for netizens’ opinions about this case, as well as what they think about her outfit.
If you look for a dress similar to the one the original poster wore that evening, a similar blouse will cost about $30 on Amazon and $25 on eBay. As you can see, nothing ultra-expensive or luxurious, but who said that you need to wear all the diamonds in the world for an ordinary dinner with a colleague or even a higher-up?
In the end, our heroine’s outfit looks very elegant, stylish and not flashy. I don’t know what exactly the author’s husband expected, but damn, even if your wife wears ripped jeans and a faded T-shirt for an evening at the opera – she’s still your wife! The person you once promised to support in joy and sorrow… And not to make her cry for sure!
Experts also deeply agree with this. “Emotional support in a relationship is the ability to show understanding, compassion and love – no matter what,” business coach Tony Robbins’ official website claims. “It means accepting your partner the way they are, validating their feelings and encouraging their dreams.”
Interestingly, Wendy Birmingham, associate chair and professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, specifically examined the issue of emotional support for spouses in her recent study, analyzing how much it affects the health of both spouses in a marriage.
“You’re always sitting in this heightened state of reactivity because you aren’t sure what type of support or lack of support you’ll get,” BY University website quotes Wendy Birmingham. “Contrary to highly negative relationships, you don’t always know what’s coming.”
Okay, no diamonds, but come on, man, it’s all in your hands – just go and gift your spouse some at any upcoming holiday! By the way, many commenters also noted this, claiming that over the years of marriage, the guy could have forked out for diamonds.
“Where are your diamonds? Sounds like he has never bought you any,” one of the responders sarcastically wrote in the comments. “And maybe he should be grateful you aren’t out spending all of his money on designer dresses you might wear once.”
According to people in the comments, the OP’s outfit looks really nice. “You look absolutely perfect for a dinner with your husband’s boss. If he wants you to be able to compete with his boss’s wife, he will have to provide you will the same income his boss’s wife has to work with,” another person concluded wisely. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation?
People in the comments gave the woman their warmest support, telling her that her husband was being incredibly rude and inappropriate here
