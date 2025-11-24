I Drew 21 Christmas Cartoons That Show The Funny Side Of The Holidays

by

I’m a big lover of Christmas. What a great time to get rid of all that excess money I’ve accumulated over the past year.

I was born in Portsmouth, stand a proud 6 feet tall, and could be described as portly, grey, and somewhat “vintage.” I’ve been doodling for as long as I can remember. With a short attention span and a love of quick laughs, cartooning became my perfect creative outlet.

Over the years, I’ve drawn thousands (yes, thousands) of gags, some of which even made their way into magazines, greeting cards, and various publications. It hasn’t exactly made me rich, but it’s definitely kept me entertained (and hopefully you, too).

Here are a few of my fly-on-the-wall observations. Your comments, good, bad, or somewhere in between, are always welcome!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 We Love The High Street

#2 Dalashious Sprouts

#3 Stuck On You

#4 Go Here

#5 Too Much

#6 Xmas Escape

#7 Dusting Down

#8 Xmas Dropkick

#9 New Scoot

#10 We Three Kings

#11 Crime At Christmas

#12 Burnt Offerings

#13 Busy Christmas Shopping

#14 Big Bird

#15 Hot Tottie

#16 Seasonal Bonus

#17 Fill Her Up

I Drew 21 Christmas Cartoons That Show The Funny Side Of The Holidays

#18

#19 Happy Hospital

#20 Jumping Jump Jets

#21 Warm Bottom

