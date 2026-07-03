“Are You A Biology Buff?”: Prove It By Scoring 20/20 On This Human Body Quiz

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You live in your body every single day – but how much do you actually know about it?

This quiz is packed with fascinating questions about organs, bones, muscles, blood, senses, and the amazing ways your body keeps you alive. Some answers are surprisingly obvious. Others catch even confident quiz fans by surprise.

Whether you enjoy science, love random facts, or just want to challenge yourself, these questions are designed to keep you guessing until the very end.

Ready to find out if your body knowledge is truly above average? Let’s get started! 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Are You A Biology Buff?&#8221;: Prove It By Scoring 20/20 On This Human Body Quiz

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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