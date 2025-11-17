In My Watercolor Paintings, I Try To Capture The Deeper Meaning Of Human And Nature Elements (13 Pics)

Surrealism and watercolor painting have always been my passions for storytelling. I love using stark black-and-white contrasts to let the vibrant colors of nature elevate the emotion of my pieces.
The meanings and symbolism behind natural elements fascinate me. I believe that each element has a deeper meaning, and I strive to capture this in my paintings. When a piece is complete, I feel a deep connection to it, knowing that it is more than just a work of art; it is a reflection of my inner world.
I hope that my paintings will transport viewers to another place and time, and inspire them to see the world in new and unexpected ways.
#1 “The Curious Kid Stromlo”
Peace lily – hope.
Image source: kriskangart
#2 “A Head Full Of Dreams”
Sampaguita – hope.
Image source: kriskangart
#3 “Bubbles”
Image source: kriskangart
#4 “Sound Asleep”
Royal blue bell – growth and progress.
Image source: kriskangart
#5 “A Sense Of Self”
Hummingbird – healing.
Image source: kriskangart
#6 “Life”
Image source: kriskangart
#7 “China”
Magnolia – purity and pride.
Image source: kriskangart
#8 “Isolation”
Lotus flower – rebirth.
Image source: kriskangart
#9 “Gabriel”
Doves – peace.
Image source: kriskangart
#10 “The Girl Who Tried To Save Christmas”
Poinsettia – good will and community spirit.
Image source: kriskangart
#11 “Amor”
Image source: kriskangart
#12 “Dreamcatcher”
Image source: kriskangart
#13 “The Guardian”
Image source: kriskangart
