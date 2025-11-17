In My Watercolor Paintings, I Try To Capture The Deeper Meaning Of Human And Nature Elements (13 Pics)

Surrealism and watercolor painting have always been my passions for storytelling. I love using stark black-and-white contrasts to let the vibrant colors of nature elevate the emotion of my pieces.

The meanings and symbolism behind natural elements fascinate me. I believe that each element has a deeper meaning, and I strive to capture this in my paintings. When a piece is complete, I feel a deep connection to it, knowing that it is more than just a work of art; it is a reflection of my inner world.

I hope that my paintings will transport viewers to another place and time, and inspire them to see the world in new and unexpected ways.

#1 “The Curious Kid Stromlo”

Peace lily – hope.

Image source: kriskangart

#2 “A Head Full Of Dreams”

Sampaguita – hope.

Image source: kriskangart

#3 “Bubbles”

Image source: kriskangart

#4 “Sound Asleep”

Royal blue bell – growth and progress.

Image source: kriskangart

#5 “A Sense Of Self”

Hummingbird – healing.

Image source: kriskangart

#6 “Life”

Image source: kriskangart

#7 “China”

Magnolia – purity and pride.

Image source: kriskangart

#8 “Isolation”

Lotus flower – rebirth.

Image source: kriskangart

#9 “Gabriel”

Doves – peace.

Image source: kriskangart

#10 “The Girl Who Tried To Save Christmas”

Poinsettia – good will and community spirit.

Image source: kriskangart

#11 “Amor”

Image source: kriskangart

#12 “Dreamcatcher”

Image source: kriskangart

#13 “The Guardian”

Image source: kriskangart

