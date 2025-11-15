Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

by

The incident of the giant Evergreen container ship stuck in the Suez Canal blocking shipping traffic through the key global pathway has surprised the whole world.

Pictures of the poor gigantic ship struggling to get out to the waterway have gone viral online and created a whirlwind of following memes.

Some big brands and advertisers are not missing this chance to draw attention and piggyback on the incident with their funny content. RGB – a community for designers and creative people in Vietnam is also quick to catch the trend with very interesting and hilarious memes about agency life, let take a look!

More info: Facebook

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life

