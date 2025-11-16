Hey Pandas, What Is Something Everybody Compliments You On?

for me i would say my eyes or my handwriting.
#1
People tell me…um, one sec. Oh, they say…well…um…*cries inside*
#2
Not everybody, but a lot of people I know. My hair and my drawing ideas.
#3
My hair. People always think I straighten it every day or use a million products. I have never done either of those. I was blessed with soft, straight hair.
#4
There are two things. First of all, my writing. My dad says that I write better than most of his students. And second, how observant I am. A lot of people are like “how did you know that? You are really observant.” Idk if that’s a compliment but I do get it a lot.
#5
My voice.
#6
my appearance, and my hugs
#7
My glasses decorations. Sometimes those are small hearts, chains, stars with one big moon, and much more. I work with steel and iron so, it’s kind of my hobby. My earrings matching most of the time. Also have a belt with Deco. Love it and people agree.
#8
my eyes. i have big doe like eyes with natural big eyelashes. my eye color is , according to my bf, “sea blue green in the sun and a very light blue in the shade”. either that or my skin
#9
Everyone says that I’m sooo creative and super good at drawing. Yeah, no.
#10
My hairstyle. I’m a girl and I’ve had short hair since I was a kid (I was born in 2005, so I’ve always been mistaken for a boy).
#11
probably my eyes. people really like the pattern of the colored part of my eyes, and they also change color (sometimes they’re blue, sometimes gray)
#12
Not really “mine” but am stopped by so many strangers who tell me how beautiful my corgi, Woofles is.
#13
Um…well….they usually compliment me on..um..dude, I’m too lonely I need some friends.
#14
The way i draw and my handwriting even though i don’t like either…
#15
My hair, when I dyed the one strand anyways. It was brown and shiny with natural highlights.
#16
Hair and definitely eyes. I wear glasses most of the time but when I wear contacts everyone asks if they’re colored because my eyes look very bright and vivid (I have bright blue eyes btw)
#17
My manners.
#18
My eyelashes and my eyebrows. Mostly my eyelashes, they’re super long which is great until you have to wear sunglasses and they brush against the lenses.
#19
My hair! It’s still got some pink in it, and I wear it in braids often so when it is down it’s wavy
#20
I’m complimented on 2 things.
1) The way I can make something sound funny even if it isn’t
2) My sense of humour and my comics
#21
if anyone ever does it’s usually my hair because it’s long and curly but i absolutely hate it and wish i could chop it off but i’m too scared of what people will think even though it shouldn’t matter
In the words of 16 year old harry styles “I’ve always wanted to be one of those people who didn’t really care what people thought about them, but I just don’t think I am”
#22
My memory.
#23
My hair.
#24
I have been told I have beautiful handwriting and that I am an excellent writer.
#25
my eyes.
#26
My hair. All the time. It’s long enough for me to sit on so yea.
#27
uhhhhhhhhh they uh ( cries) used to say nice things than take it back ( hides face )
#28
Lol the only thing I’ve ever been complimented on is me being funny.
#29
My drawings on DeviantArt but theyre not the best
#30
The length of my nails. Weird thing is, I started getting compliments on them after I stopped pushing back my cuticles and nail growth slowed…
#31
My opinions! LOL
#32
deafniteley my intellect and my handsome face its a blessing
