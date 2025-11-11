How To Make An Origami Darth Vader

Darth Vader never looked so cute! Or, come to think of it, so fragile. He certainly doesn’t look capable of leading the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. If only Luke had this little guy to deal with instead of the real thing!
This decidedly less formidable version of the Galactic Republic’s most renowned villain was created by origami master Tadashi Mori. Want to make one of your own? Then just follow the instructions in the video below! You can also check out Tadashi’s YouTube page for more unique origami designs. May the force be with you on your paper-folding adventures!
