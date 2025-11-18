How to Keep Ants Out of Your Cat’s Food: 9 Effective Ways 

Dealing with ants in your cat’s food can be both a nuisance around the house and a serious hygiene issue. Not only can these pesky insects contaminate your feline friend’s food, but they can also quickly become a general annoyance.
Thankfully, there are numerous ways to prevent ants from creeping into your feline friend’s meal. You can start by keeping the feeding area spick-and-span, or you can try more advanced techniques like utilizing ant-resistant bowls.
In this article, we’ll explore nine proven methods to help you keep ants away from your cat’s food, ensuring that your furry companion can enjoy their meals in peace. These approaches cater to the needs of every cat owner, so you can find the one that suits you best.
How Are Ants Getting Into Your Pet’s Food?
Ants are excellent at scouting and have a strong attraction towards food sources. They locate food using their well-tuned antennae, containing around 400 distinct odorant receptors that provide ants with a sharp sense of smell. According to a study published in the Journal of Plos Genetics 2012, the ant’s antenna is its most crucial chemosensory organ.
In addition to the antenna, ants have sensitive hairs and receptors on their legs and bodies, which help them detect physical cues such as texture and vibration. This tactile sensitivity helps them explore their environment and locate potential food sources, such as your pet’s bowl.
When ants find food, they release pheromones on their way back to the nest, creating a scent trail for others to follow to the food. The worst yet, ants aren’t stingy eaters; If one ant has found your cat’s food, the entire ant colony will be there to feast.
Why Are Ants Attracted to Your Cat’s Food Bowl?
Ants are naturally drawn to the scent, moisture, and pheromone trails surrounding a cat’s food bowl. Even if the bowl looks spotless, ant’s keen sense of smell allows them to detect even the faintest traces of food. They are adept at identifying the fragrant aromas of sugar, fats, and protein.
The Pet Food Institute reports that dry food, which has the lowest moisture content, still contains about 10-12% moisture from carbohydrates and fats. Therefore, both dry and wet food can attract these pests to the feeding area.
Is It Safe for Cats To Eat Cat Food With Ants in It?
You don’t have to worry if your cat eats a few ants by mistake. Most ants aren’t harmful to cats. However, ants can threaten your cat’s health in other ways. They can carry dirt and bacteria that can contaminate your cat’s food. Additionally, some ants can bite or sting your cat, causing discomfort to your feline friend.
9 Ways To Keep Ants out of Cat Food
Store Pet Food in a Lidded Container
If you have an ant problem, don’t leave food out in the open. One of the easiest ways to keep ants out of pet food is to keep the food in an airtight container. You can use coffee cans or Tupperware to prevent the ants from contaminating food. This will also help to keep your cat’s food fresh for longer.
Keep the Bowl and Feeding Area Clean
If there’s no food lying around, ants won’t come. By cleaning your pet’s bowl and the area around the bowl regularly, you remove any crumbs or spills that may attract pests.
Create a Moat Around Your Pet’s Food Bowl
Place the bowl inside a larger but shallow bowl filled with a small amount of water. Make sure the bowl is a little bit bigger than your cat’s food bowl. You can use a tray, pie tin, or a cake pan for this. Since ants can’t swim, the water bowl prevents ants from getting into your cat’s bowl.
Note that you should not add too much water to avoid spilling into the food. Alternatively, you can use soap and water as a barrier.
Ant-Proof Food Bowl
If you’re a cat owner, you know how annoying it can be to find ants crawling over your furry friend’s food bowl. Luckily, there are some cleverly designed bowls out there that come with built-in ant deterrents. These bowls incorporate unique features like elevated designs, water moats, and special shapes that keep pesky ants at bay.
Seal Entry Points
If you notice any cracks or openings in the walls, cabinets, or floors near where your cat eats, it’s important to act fast to avoid an ant infestation. Ants can easily crawl through even the tiniest gaps, so repairing any openings as soon as you spot them is your best bet. Alternatively, you could relocate your cat’s food to a different spot altogether.
Sticky Tape
An effortless solution to eliminate ants from your feline’s food is to place double-sided adhesive strips around the base of the cat bowl stand or on the ground near the bowl. The sticky tape will trap the ants and keep them out of your cat’s food, ensuring it is ant-free. Remember to use non-toxic tape to protect your pet.
Petroleum Jelly
To prevent ants from reaching your food, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly (such as Vaseline) around the base of the bowl. This sticky layer will make it challenging for ants to crawl over, keeping your cat’s food safe and secure.
Natural Repellents
Peppermint oil, mint leaves, and baking soda are the most effective natural repellents. To make a peppermint spray, simply mix one tablespoon of oil with one cup of water, stir the mixture, and transfer it to a spray bottle. Use the spray around the infested area to deter ants. Another option is to sprinkle a thin layer of baking powder around the food bowl.
Pet-Safe Insecticides
If you’re having trouble getting rid of ants using natural methods or dealing with a full-blown infestation, it may be time to try a different approach. In this case, it’s best to seek help from a professional pest control company to avoid accidentally harming your feline friend with toxic chemicals.
