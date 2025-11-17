How to get Dog Hair out of your Car (10 Effective Methods)

Any dog owner will attest there are some ‘less than desirable’ chores associated with being a pet parent. One of those is ‘de-furring’ places your dog goes, including your car. No one wants to be known as the person with the dirty car, and there is nothing more awkward than someone refusing a lift because of the dog hair in your car.
Keeping your car’s interior clean does not have to be a big headache; it is all about keeping on top of the task and using the best methods available. There are many ways to get dog hair out of your vehicle, so read on to learn the options available.
Do all dogs shed?
Did you know every dog sheds? This is true even for hypoallergenic breeds such as the Shih Tzu and Cavapoo. However, these hypoallergenic breeds lose much less hair than others, such as Labradors and Akitas.
10 ways to keep your car fur-free
1. Keep the car cool
Image credit: Özgür
Dogs typically shed more when it’s too hot, so it can really help to have the A/C on or the windows open a little. This way, your dog is less likely to overheat, and they should lose less fur overall when inside the car.
2. Brush your dog before each journey to remove dead fur
Image credit: Ron Lach
Hair that is already loose is more likely to shed in the car, so removing all of the dead fur before your dog gets in the car makes sense.
Use a good hair-reducing system such as a Furminator brush to keep pet hair minimal.
3. Try to reduce stress
Image credit: Polina Tankilevitch
An anxious pet will shed much more than one who is calm and collected.
If your pooch panics in the car or seems to have a phobia of car travel, work with your vet or a behaviorist to resolve the issue. This may mean a desensitization program and perhaps the use of some anxiolytic medicine before a long journey.
4. Confining your dog to one area
Image credit: Strangers and their dogs
A great way to make your dog’s journey comfortable is to have them in a safe pet carrier or to use a doggy seat belt. They cannot jump about the car, shedding wherever they go.
5. Set up the car before you head out
Image credit: Jernej Furman, CC BY 2.0 DEED
All dog owners should invest in a good seat cover to put in the space under where the dog sits. This traps the majority of the pet’s hair that is shed, keeping the car’s upholstery clean and fresh. This should be a cover that is easy to take in and out of the car, and that can be regularly cleaned.
Car seat covers come in various materials and can be custom-fitted to your specific car model.
6. Load up on lint rollers
Image credit: cottonbro studio
I always have a lint roller in my consult room drawer in my vet clinic. This means that my scrubs can have a quick hair removal session after every fluffy dog before the next client comes in. These lint rollers also work well to remove pet hair from a car.
Give the seat and carpet a good rub down after every car journey, and consider lint rolling the whole interior once a week or so, removing any stray fur. The hair should stick to the adhesive side of the roller, coming away with ease.
7. Vacuum regularly
Image credit: PulseTV Deal
It makes sense to invest in a good vacuum cleaner that is designed for removing pet fur. You can also use this in your home but ideally would be cordless to make your life easier. Removing pet hair from your car can be a bit of a palaver, so making this arduous as easy as possible makes sense.
8. Keep your car clutter free
Image credit: Mike Bird
The more ‘stuff’ in your car, the more places where hair might collect. Making sure the car is clean will make your life a lot easier. Some people like to use a mini bin in the back of their vehicle, so any rubbish can go there immediately before attracting any animal hair.
9. Sticky tape
Image credit: Ksenia Chernaya
While it may seem like a strange idea, using duct tape or scotch tape is the perfect solution for fur stuck in crevices or proving difficult to remove. Sometimes dog wipes also can be a good alternative to catch all hairs from hard surfaces.
10. Rubber Gloves
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska
Another neat tool to have is a simple rubber glove. Put it on, then sweep your hand over the seats. You’ll be amazed at the amount of hair this collects. Large clumps often form, especially if you do this before vacuuming.
Top Tip: Wet the glove to remove more stubborn fur.
FAQ
How do you get dog hair out of car upholstery without a lint roller?
The vacuum is your best friend here, but if you do not have a vacuum or lint roller, there are other options. You can use a stiff brush, rubber gloves or even a balloon.
Balloons use static electricity to remove hair. Simply rub it all over the upholstery, and watch it pick up the pet hair in your car like a magnet.
What do car detailers use to remove pet hair?
Companies like this will have access to quite specific tools including interior detailing brushes and very powerful vacuums. They will have a lot of expertise in this area, so many owners will turn to them if they are struggling to keep their car in tip top condition.
Best way to remove dog hair from car seats?
My favorite method has to be the lint roller. It is just so effective at what it does. Not only this, but they are cheap, widely available, and easy to use. No need to try and find a power outlet to plug them in!
How to remove dog hair off my car interior?
Use whichever method you find most effective and have access to. This may include a combination of a vacuum, lint roller, and rubber gloves. Whatever you do, try to keep on top of the cleaning to keep your car free of fur in the long run.
Follow Us