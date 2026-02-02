How To Draw The Simpsons Cartoon Characters: Step-By-Step Draw-Along

by

Below are a few examples from my free drawing course. You can access the course here.

This fun and engaging course will guide you step-by-step on how to draw cartoon characters. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist looking to refine your skills, this course is perfect for everyone who loves art!

I can’t wait to see the fantastic cartoons you create! Please feel free to share your drawings with me on my Facebook page or via email, and I’ll showcase them in my cartoon gallery.

More info: youtube.com | captaincuthbertscat.wixsite.com | linktr.ee | Facebook

How to draw Homer Simpson

How to draw Marge Simpson

How to draw Bart Simpson

How to draw Lisa Simpson

How to draw Maggie Simpson

How to draw dog Santas Little Helper from The Simpsons

How to Snowball the cat from The Simpsons

Patrick Penrose
