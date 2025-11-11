How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)

by

We all deal with being sad in different ways. Some people are experts in the art of comforting others. Some freeze up as they’ve just seen a ghost. Some awkwardly pretend that nothing is wrong, and some become sad themselves, which then results in the sad person having to comfort them.

It is probably not a coincidence, that name of this expert on how to take care for a sad person is named John Saddington. His clever guide can certainly help if a sad sushi roll of a person is encountered.

Thanks to these sweet illustrations, it is much easier to “be there” for the melancholics. Just follow the simple 10-step guide, and you’ll soon have your sad little subject wrapped up like a warm and happy sushi roll. Just make sure you choose a cheery movie. Otherwise, you’ll need to start the process all over again…

More info: John Saddington

How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)
How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
