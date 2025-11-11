How To Take Care Of A Sad Person (10 Steps)

We all deal with being sad in different ways. Some people are experts in the art of comforting others. Some freeze up as they’ve just seen a ghost. Some awkwardly pretend that nothing is wrong, and some become sad themselves, which then results in the sad person having to comfort them.
It is probably not a coincidence, that name of this expert on how to take care for a sad person is named John Saddington. His clever guide can certainly help if a sad sushi roll of a person is encountered.
Thanks to these sweet illustrations, it is much easier to “be there” for the melancholics. Just follow the simple 10-step guide, and you’ll soon have your sad little subject wrapped up like a warm and happy sushi roll. Just make sure you choose a cheery movie. Otherwise, you’ll need to start the process all over again…
More info: John Saddington
Follow Us