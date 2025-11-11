17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

by

A few years ago, a Viner named Arthur made a short funny video about how British people shower. Playing on the stereotype that most Brits can’t do anything without a good old cup of tea, Arthur showed himself showering with a box of teabags. Because that’s what British people do in the shower. Obviously.

Well, now other people around the world have decided to share their showering habits in a series of hilarious memes. Whether it’s Americans showering with their guns, Filipinos showering with their microphones, East Asians showering with their bowls of rice or Chileans showering in the middle of an earthquake, no stereotype is left uncovered as different people bring you the best – or possibly the worst – of cultural clichés.

#1 Canadians

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: JonJonJelly

#2 Indians

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: bananacrow

#3 Hondurans

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: djgriever

#4 British

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: JBaston

#5 Californians

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: oldskoolzeldafan

#6 Chileans

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: bananacrow

#7 Icelanders

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: bananacrow

#8 Americans

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: beardedrabbit

#9 Asian Girls

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: BatDogOnBatMobile

#10 Jewish

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: Gotanks917

#11 Filipinos

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: rewcoremas

#12 Nerds

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: DoubleClickMouse

#13 Asians

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: bananacrow

#14 White People

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: acatadaykeepsthedraway

#15 Otaku

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: nythre

#16 Romanians

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: bananacrow

#17 Black People

17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

Image source: bananacrow

