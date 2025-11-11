17 Ridiculously Stereotypical Memes Reveal How Different People Take Showers

A few years ago, a Viner named Arthur made a short funny video about how British people shower. Playing on the stereotype that most Brits can’t do anything without a good old cup of tea, Arthur showed himself showering with a box of teabags. Because that’s what British people do in the shower. Obviously.
Well, now other people around the world have decided to share their showering habits in a series of hilarious memes. Whether it’s Americans showering with their guns, Filipinos showering with their microphones, East Asians showering with their bowls of rice or Chileans showering in the middle of an earthquake, no stereotype is left uncovered as different people bring you the best – or possibly the worst – of cultural clichés.
#1 Canadians
Image source: JonJonJelly
#2 Indians
Image source: bananacrow
#3 Hondurans
Image source: djgriever
#4 British
Image source: JBaston
#5 Californians
Image source: oldskoolzeldafan
#6 Chileans
Image source: bananacrow
#7 Icelanders
Image source: bananacrow
#8 Americans
Image source: beardedrabbit
#9 Asian Girls
Image source: BatDogOnBatMobile
#10 Jewish
Image source: Gotanks917
#11 Filipinos
Image source: rewcoremas
#12 Nerds
Image source: DoubleClickMouse
#13 Asians
Image source: bananacrow
#14 White People
Image source: acatadaykeepsthedraway
#15 Otaku
Image source: nythre
#16 Romanians
Image source: bananacrow
#17 Black People
Image source: bananacrow
