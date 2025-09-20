77 Photos Of Things That Don’t Exist Anymore And People Who Saw Them In Real Life Feel Old (New Pics)

There’s a good explanation why many people, especially adults, feel younger than they actually are. It’s a phenomenon called ‘subjective age,’ which proposes that the way we feel inside is very different from the number of years we’ve walked this Earth. That said, no matter how young we feel, we can’t run away from our true age, and some moments in life ensure that we don’t forget that, like seeing a childhood toy in a thrift store or spotting an ‘80s artifact in the wild.
People in this community have shared countless similar moments that made them say, ‘Heck, I’m old,’ which we compiled in a list below. Ready to embark on a bittersweet, nostalgic journey? To start, all you have to do is scroll down!
#1 Old Enough To Have Seen This Commercial When It First Came Out
Image source: Budget_Solution6660
#2 Going On A Trip? Better Get Some Travellers Cheques!
Image source: Fritzo2162
#3 Folding It Back Up Was The Hardest Part Of Using These
Image source: DickSleeve53
#4 This Was Our Virtual Reality
Image source: Secure_Teaching_6937
#5 Whose Kitchens Had This
Image source: mailer_mailer
#6 Always Wanted To Work One Of These
Image source: pmljb
#7 Fotomat
Image source: jeffreywwilson
#8 Pull Down Maps!
Image source: Burningman316
#9 This Is How Freakin’ Old I Am
Image source: Hungry-Magician5583
#10 Fun Times With Friends Back In The Day
Image source: Burningman316
#11 Found My Old Kite
Image source: PiqueLoco
#12 Tupperware Popsicles Anyone?
Image source: Casual_Orbit
#13 These Were In Every Comic Book Back In The Day
Image source: Burningman316
#14 When The Power Went Out
Image source: pmljb
#15 Are You Old Enough To Have Seen In Person The USPS Mail Jeep Classic Edition?
Image source: Devi8tor
#16 If You Recall Walking Into Your Classroom And Seeing This Set Up, You Are Definitely Old
Image source: CosmicAdmiral
#17 The “Urgent Care” We Had Back Then
Image source: Libra79
#18 Still Rocking Out
Image source: livinitreal
#19 Before There Was Mastercard, There Was Mastercharge
Image source: DonkeyTron42
#20 Who Remembers?
Image source: parrothead_69
#21 Time To Break Out The Tin Foil
Image source: Secure_Teaching_6937
#22 They Still Exist!
Image source: Burningman316
#23 You Are Not Old, Unless You Had A Car With One Of These Clipper Or Vent Windows
Image source: Saintcanuck
#24 Who Remembers Using These In The Library???
Image source: Bitter_Ad_2712
#25 Montgomery Ward?
Image source: old-guy-whittier
#26 Did You Have A Set? Almost Every Kid Did
Image source: WarnerToddHuston
#27 We Used To Absolutely Fry “Laying Out” Covered With Baby Oil. How We Have Lived This Long Is Beyond Me (Knocks On Wood)
Image source: Devi8tor
#28 If You Recognize These Curtains, You’re Old
Image source: Devi8tor
#29 If You Didn’t Have One Of These End Tables You Probably Knew Someone Who Did
Image source: Devi8tor
#30 If You Played This Game, You Belong Here…
Image source: Sir_John_Galt
#31 These Were All The Rage In Grade School
Image source: Outrageous-Start6409
#32 This Movie Is 40 Years Old. Wasn’t A Big Hit, Probably Because It Didn’t Follow The John Hughes Formula For 80’s Teen Movies, But I Liked It. Plus Helen Slater
Image source: MurseMan1964
#33 Way Back In The Day
Image source: Character-Witness-27
#34 Who Else Went…
Image source: Plus-King5266
#35 When These TV Dinners First Came Out They Looked A Lot Like This And They Were Delicious, And What A Help To My Mom Working The Night Shift And Feeding Our Family With Us Two Kids. As Time Went On The Big Corporate Mentality Took Over And They Got Cheaper In Quality And Higher In Price
Image source: Grahamthicke
#36 What Was Your Favorite School House Rock?
Image source: ahwatukeepete
#37 For Some Reason, I Really Liked This Table As Kid
Image source: PlanetoftheAtheists
#38 I Got This For Christmas When I Was About Ten. I Tried, But I Just Couldn’t Have Any Fun With This, It Was So Limited. Anyone Else?
Image source: Grahamthicke
#39 Trees Were Our Toys
Image source: KomplicatedKay
#40 Those Baby Dolls Were Thirsty!
Image source: Prestigious-Copy-494
#41 Did Anyone Else Ever Pay To Watch A Coin Operated TV In A Bus Station Or Airport?
Image source: rastroboy
#42 Alright Who Can Guess The Movie
Image source: Queen-Blunder
#43 What The Hell Was A Grape Nut Anyway?
Image source: 100carpileup
#44 Pink Bathrooms
Image source: BoommRoasted
#45 If You Had One Of These In Your Car, You Just Might Be Over The Hill
Image source: Libra79
#46 I Thought Today’s Watercolor Belonged Here
Image source: Simsandtruecrime
#47 Ours Was Red. What Color Was Your Chrome Dinette Set?
Image source: CosmicAdmiral
#48 Who Doesn’t Know This Guy?
Image source: Aggressive-Work-4548
#49 I Know You Can Hear This
Image source: Devi8tor
#50 Ok Who Else Has These Laying Around The House Growing Up?
Image source: derp_916
#51 Lipton Instant Ice Tea!
Image source: Oklabuttermilk
#52 The Things We Did With Our Phones!
Image source: Edm_vanhalen1981
#53 Caddyshack. July 25, 1980. Cinematic History
On this date in 1980, “Caddyshack” was released.
“Scum… slime… menace to the golfing industry. You’re a disgrace and you’re varmints. You’re the lowest members of the food chain and you’ll probably be replaced by the rat.”
After filming ended and the rough-cut came in it was too long, and over two hours had to be cut. This also included key parts of the main plot, and the film made no sense, so more money had to be spent on a mechanical gopher to add extra comic relief and to tie the picture together. Writer/producer Douglas Kenney was adamantly against the final addition of the gopher to the film.
Director Harold Ramis suggested that a live animal play the gopher. Rusty Lemorande had been a professional puppeteer through his college years and convinced the team that only with the kind of control you had with a puppet could the quantity of material be filmed. He searched for a suitable creature builder. Companies such as The Henson Company (which became the premier creature builders in the 1980s) did not yet take outside assignments, so Lemorande contacted friends at Walt Disney Imagineering for help. One of the Disney theme park creature designers, Jeff Burke, was willing to create the character but only on a moonlight basis. Lemorande drew a simple sketch, indicating the range of movement the puppet would require and Burke fleshed out the remainder of the creature’s design with further input from Lemorande. The gopher rod and hand puppet sat in Lemorande’s office for weeks. During that time producers Kenney, Jon Peters and Ramis would come into the office to play with the creature, trying to figure out how to integrate it into the film.
The noises that the Gopher makes are actually vocalized by a dolphin, and the dolphin sound effects used are the same ones that were used for the television series “Flipper”.
The reason the scenes of Mr. Gopher’s underground world look better than the rest of the film is because they were filmed on a sound-stage with better quality film stock and cameras rather than on-location, like the majority of the film.
Fun fact: In real life gophers usually stay away from golf courses. The biggest menace to a course is a mole. (IMDb)
Image source: Right0rightoh
#54 If You Think It’s A Phone, You Don’t Belong Here
Image source: Bluefish787
#55 Used To Use One Of These Date Stamps
Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219
#56 You’re Old If You Know What One Of These Are For
Image source: old_grumpy_guy_1962
#57 Before LCD, The Cool Kids Had LED
Image source: OSJezza
#58 Anybody Miss This Show?
Image source: GOW_Grashopa
#59 Fisher Price Movie Viewer
Image source: Own-Valuable-9281
#60 The Old Cable Box
Image source: pmljb
#61 Who Grabbed A Drink Out Of One Of These
Image source: MichaelFusion44
#62 I Just Turned Into A Pile Of Mummy Dust
Image source: DiabolicalBurlesque
#63 Did Anyone Else Intrepidly Brave The Perils Of An Interstate Adventure Aboard One Of These Seedy Dens Of Iniquity Amidst The Stench Of S**tty W**d, Urine, Flatulence, B.o., And Questionable Characters?
Image source: rastroboy
#64 The Older I Get, The More True This Becomes!
Image source: Corndogeveryday
#65 I Used To Love This Show. Thanks Sid And Marty
Image source: Firephox
#66 Who Owned A Mood Ring In School?
Image source: Brave-Ad6627
#67 Digital Clock Pens. Once The Pinnacle Of Sophistication
Image source: InterestingAnt438
#68 If You Watched This You May Have A Touch Of Grey
Image source: Splatford
#69 When Only Part Of The Cup Was Disposable
Image source: dasanman69
#70 When’s The Last Time You Saw A Lineup Like This?
Image source: Devi8tor
#71 I Can’t With This
Image source: Educational_Copy_140
#72 The Best Kitchen Device Inventor Of All Time, Anyone Else Recall What The Device Is Named?
Image source: butters991
#73 Straight, Left, Right…
Image source: MrHawkster
#74 What Happened To Dads Handing Out Cigars In The Hospital After Birth Of Child?
Image source: Brave-Ad6627
#75 Young Woman Training Our Office On Our New Phone System Today Said “This Is Your Voicemail Button. It’s An Upside-Down Pair Of Glasses”
Image source: ajcpullcom
#76 They Sounded Just Like The Record, Too
Image source: CaimanWendt
#77 Anyone Else Required To Take A Bath Towel To Kindergarten To Sleep On During “Nap Time”?
Image source: jamesinevanston
