73 Hilarious Posts For People Who Use Humor As A Coping Mechanism (New Pics)

Someone who is aware of the latest memes, internet events and niche pop culture is often labeled terminally online. However, there is no denying that after a long, tiring day, memes are a great way to get your mood back where it needs to be.
The “How Mental” Instagram page is dedicated to funny and sometimes all too relatable mental health memes. So get comfortable, ideally on a couch, as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, save some to show your therapist and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
In a world that often feels like it is moving at a hundred miles an hour, the humble internet meme has emerged as an unexpected hero for our collective psyche. While your boss or teacher might see you scrolling through a feed of cats with misspelled captions or overly specific relatable scenarios as a simple distraction, there is actually a growing body of evidence suggesting that these digital snippets provide genuine psychological relief.
At its core, a meme is a cultural shorthand, a way of distilling complex emotions or situations into a single, punchy image. This process of simplification is incredibly soothing for a brain overwhelmed by information. When we see a meme that perfectly encapsulates our current stress, it provides a “moment of recognition” that functions as a tiny, digital hug. Research suggests that the humorous relief found in memes can trigger the release of endorphins, our body’s natural feel-good chemicals, which instantly lowers cortisol levels and eases physical tension.
One of the most powerful benefits of meme culture is its ability to foster a sense of belonging. The “it me” phenomenon, where a user sees a meme and feels an immediate personal connection to the content, is more than just a funny observation. It serves as a reminder that our private struggles, whether they involve social anxiety, procrastination, or the simple frustration of a tangled pair of headphones, are actually shared by millions of others.
This “collective relatability” helps to dissolve the feelings of isolation that often accompany modern life. By using memes as a social tool, we are able to communicate our internal state to friends and family with very low stakes. Sending a meme to a friend is a way of saying “I’m thinking of you” or “I’m going through this too” without the pressure of an intense, long-form conversation. This low-effort social maintenance is vital for keeping connections alive during busy or stressful periods of life.
Interestingly, memes played a particularly significant role during global periods of high stress, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. During times of uncertainty, people often turn to humor as a primary coping mechanism. A study published by the American Psychological Association found that viewing memes helped people cope with the stress of the pandemic by making them feel more confident in their ability to handle the situation.
The study noted that even memes about the stressor itself helped viewers process their emotions more effectively. By laughing at the very thing that scares us, we strip that thing of some of its power. This psychological distancing allows us to approach our problems with a bit more objectivity and a lot more levity, preventing us from becoming completely paralyzed by the “big picture” anxieties of the world.
There is also a fascinating clinical angle to this digital trend. For individuals dealing with depression or generalized anxiety, memes that specifically reference mental health struggles can actually serve as a form of validation. When a person sees a meme that pokes gentle fun at the difficulty of getting out of bed or the spiraling thoughts of an anxious mind, it can reduce the stigma they feel about their own condition.
Rather than feeling like a “failure” for having these thoughts, the user sees that their experience is so common it has become a recognizable archetype on the internet. This therapeutic side of humor helps normalize the conversation around mental health, making it feel less like a dark secret and more like a shared human hurdle. It provides a community of support that is accessible at any time, right from the palm of your hand.
Furthermore, memes offer a unique cognitive benefit by encouraging us to look at our lives through a different lens. To “get” a meme, you often have to understand multiple layers of irony or cultural references, which engages the brain’s creative and analytical centers. This brief mental workout can act as a “cognitive reset” when you are stuck on a difficult task.
It provides a high-density burst of entertainment that satisfies our brain’s craving for novelty without the time commitment of a full television show or movie. These “micro-breaks” can actually improve overall productivity by preventing burnout and keeping our mood elevated throughout the day. It turns the act of scrolling into a series of tiny wins for our emotional regulation systems.
Of course, like all good things, the benefits of memes are best enjoyed in moderation. The goal is to use them as a “digital deep breath” rather than a permanent escape from reality. When used mindfully, they are a testament to human resilience and our incredible ability to find light in the dark. They remind us that no matter how strange or difficult life gets, there is probably a cat picture out there that perfectly explains how we feel, and millions of people who are ready to hit “like” because they feel it too. So, the next time you find yourself giggling at a screen, know that you aren’t just wasting time, you are checking in with your community, lowering your stress, and giving your mental health a little boost.
