“How Do You Really Seek Validation?”: Take This 27-Question Quiz To Find Out

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Everybody wants to feel seen. The question is how you get there, and most of us never stop to actually look at our own patterns. Maybe you chase a gold star at work. Maybe you check on everyone else before it even crosses your mind to check on yourself. Maybe you’d rather not admit how much other people’s opinions actually get to you – but they do, just a bit.

Validation isn’t a bad word. It’s a basic human need, just like sleep and coffee. What changes from person to person is the delivery method. Some of us need an audience. Some people are wired to compete. Others just want to feel like someone actually gets it – and when that happens, it’s enough.

This quiz digs into 27 questions and uses your answers to map out your real validation style. Not the version you’d like to think you have. The one you actually live out, day to day.

No judgment here, only a clearer picture of yourself. Ready to find out which type you are? Go ahead and take the quiz below.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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