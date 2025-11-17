Hey Pandas, Do You Think Video Games Cause Violence? (Closed)

If so, you’re wrong, but why? Despite thousands of articles disproving this statement, some believe this lie.
#1
I think video games are one of the many things to blame for the obsession some children have with weapons and guns. If you are 9 years old and all you want for your birthday is a Fortnite assault rifle, I think that’s kind of perpetuating violence and gun-obsession in our society.
#2
No, i play CoD, tomb raider, umcharted… multiple games where you have to shoot people and tbh what ive gotten out of it was spanish, geography, and entertainment ig
Im deadly online but i am very much a passive person irl, i will not punch you unless you deserve it, and even then id just get my brother to :3
#3
Do video games cause violence. Yes. Do all video games/gamers caus violence? No. It depends on who you are. Many people can get influenced by them without even knowing same thing for shows, books, and people around us. It influences us bc we’ve been exposed. Ofc there’s a good side to games but there also comes the negative one too.
#4
Ghostly Snail, I have a counter to your argument. Everything can do that to a 9 year old. Watching a show could do that. Reading a book could do that. People used to blame music, plays, and the like. Your argument doesn’t make sence, but your opinion is your opinion
#5
No, but I think it helps to desensitise people to violence, say, in the news, which could be argued to be its own issue
#6
depends on the game. minecraft is very fun and relaxing for me and actually calms me right down in creative mode lok but whenever my brother plays geometry dash he has HUGE rage fits and gets SO angry. idk if this is the kind of violence you mean but 🤷♀️
#7
No.
#8
No I play CODM, MK, and other games. And I’m fInE.
